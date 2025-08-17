The Vigilant Fox

Donna
2h

I can vouch for its effectiveness. I have some in my cabinet. My mum did loads of research and tried it when none of the medical professionals could work out what was wrong with her and how to fix her. She fixed herself using this stuff.

She developed a rash all over her body. It was big and it was evil and painful. Loads of tests showed nothing. It was too painful for her to wear clothes. She became housebound. She wished she was dead. It took her months of research to find this stuff. She applied it to her skin - probably diluted, but I don’t think she combined it with anything and she started to see an improvement immediately. She managed to get rid of the condition completely, and even though she didn’t use it at the start of her condition, it still worked.

Barbara Charis
2h

I have re-read the midwesterndoctor,com article on DMSO a number of times...as it can be used for many different health problems. I am using it right now on my legs, which I injured trying to use a treadmill...and hitting the wrong button. Well, i learned not to use the treadmill without my daughter's help. She has been changing my bandages for the last 6 weeks. We re-ordered DMSO from Amazon in an amber-colored glass bottle - the 70% solution the midwesterndoctor recommended.

