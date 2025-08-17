The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

This dirt-cheap compound often costs less than $20—and it does what $1000 drugs can’t:

• Heals brains after strokes

• Eases chronic pain

• Regenerates skin

But what Big Pharma really hates is its ability to treat infections that antibiotics and antivirals can’t.

Like ivermectin, this forbidden remedy belongs in everyone’s medicine cabinet.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor.

In the 1960s–80s, pharmaceutical companies poured money into DMSO research, and the results were jaw-dropping.

They found DMSO to be effective on viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites—with a safety profile better than many over the counter drugs.

The evidence was piling up. The FDA slammed on the brakes. Most medical research was banned.

Why would the FDA ban research on something that was proving so effective?

Approving DMSO meant opening the floodgates for countless new drug applications, undermining Big Pharma’s existing patents.

Congress actually protested. Patients pleaded. Researchers fought back.

But the FDA’s call held, and an entire generation of doctors never learned what this compound could do.

What makes DMSO unique is its combination of powers.

It sounds too good to be true… but believe me—it’s all true!

DMSO:

• Kills or disables microbes without harming human cells

• Removes antibiotic resistance in “superbugs”

• Transports drugs deep into bone, nerves, and organs

• Boosts circulation so the immune system can reach infected areas

• Protects cells from bacterial toxins and drug side effects

This isn’t just another drug—it’s a multi-tool that could reshape medicine, especially for the hardest infections to treat.

Herpes and shingles are among the most well-studied viral uses of DMSO.

For a host of reasons, shingles cases are on the rise.

now.

When applied early, patients never developed post-herpetic neuralgia—the debilitating nerve pain that can last weeks, months, or even a lifetime.

DMSO works alone but is even more effective when combined with antivirals like IDU or acyclovir, delivering them directly into tissues where they normally can’t penetrate on their own.

We’re talking faster healing, less pain, and fewer recurrences—results the FDA knew about over 40 years ago! But even today, if you’re diagnosed with shingles, you’re given an oral antiviral and sent on your way.

Everyone needs DMSO in their medicine cabinet.

Shingles pain… gone in two days! Outbreaks healed in a third of the usual time. Nerve damage prevented entirely.

What more is there to say?!

Multiple randomized trials from decades ago back it all up.

Yet in North America, the best topical combo (DMSO + IDU) is still unavailable.

England and Ireland approved it in the 1970s. The US? Nope.

Ask anyone who has been diagnosed with shingles recently… Did the treatment from their mainstream doctor even help? Probably not.

Herpes simplex? Same story!

Multiple studies show DMSO plus IDU or acyclovir dramatically shortens outbreaks, reduces recurrences, and even works for stubborn cases on the genitals, face, or fingers.

Some trials found no recurrences for six months in patients treated with DMSO combos. The control group averaged nearly two recurrences in that time!

Even low concentrations of DMSO can stop viral replication by hitting multiple stages of the virus’s life cycle.

DMSO’s bacterial applications are just as impressive.

DMSO directly damages bacteria, can dissolve them, or just interfere with their metabolism. Most importantly, it removes their defenses—making resistant bacteria sensitive to antibiotics again.

That’s great news. The risk of resistant bacteria continues to rise due to the overuse of antibiotics. DMSO is a solution!

In Tuberculosis research, 5% DMSO made resistant strains up to 200 times more sensitive to streptomycin. In some cases, just a single dose restored antibiotic effectiveness.

For infections within bone, joints, or poorly supplied tissues, DMSO can deliver the antibiotic right where it’s needed—without the toxicity of massive systemic doses.

It sounds like a miracle, doesn’t it?

Imagine if hospitals could take a limb-threatening infection, resistant to every drug on the shelf, and turn it into one that responds to standard antibiotics again.

That’s exactly what DMSO has done in both lab studies and real-world cases!

Just think about the number of people who have needlessly suffered because DMSO isn’t the go to course of action? Despite the medical industry knowing it works…

DMSO has been a miracle worker for ENT and dental infections.

Doctors have used it to shrink inflamed eardrums—within 15 minutes! DMSO has open blocked sinuses in minutes and rapidly cleared up stubborn tonsillitis.

Dentists have applied it after extractions or deep restorations to stop pain even before it starts. Periodontal disease, pulpitis, and abscesses have all responded to DMSO—especially when paired with antibiotics.

In one study, gum disease patients had total elimination of pain and bleeding after just a handful of treatments.

The before-and-after examples of what DMSO has done will blow your mind.

Don’t miss the full report from

:

And if all of that wasn’t mind blowing enough—surgical and critical care uses might be the most dramatic.

DMSO speeds wound healing, prevents infection, and can replace the need for invasive procedures. Case reports describe deep fungal infections, scalp abscesses, and chronic osteomyelitis resolving without surgery.

One doctor saved his own contaminated foot wound from infection and cut healing time in half just by applying DMSO along the edges.

For burn units and trauma centers, this could be standard of care—if it weren’t buried.

Fungal infections are notoriously hard to treat—especially in nails, skin, and the eyes.

DMSO enhances antifungal drug penetration so well that in one veterinary study, severe ringworm cleared in under a week—instead of a month.

It can carry drugs like ketoconazole or amphotericin B into the brain or cornea, places most antifungals can’t reach. That opens the door to treating life-threatening systemic fungal infections that are currently almost impossible to cure.

DMSO helps with parasitic infections, too.

Topical DMSO plus anti-parasitic drugs has cured hookworm skin infections and deep tissue parasites that standard treatments can’t reach.

Its real power lies in carrying the drug directly to where the parasite hides—whether in the liver, muscles, or joints.

Even in stubborn liver cysts from tapeworm infections, surgical teams have used a DMSO mix to prevent spread and recurrence.

Most of this research proving DMSO’s effectiveness is decades old. It’s peer-reviewed, documented, and replicated.

But it’s been purposefully kept out of your doctor’s toolkit.

Veterinary medicine wasn’t forced to ignore DMSO.

The miracle solvent has saved cats from near-certain death due to panleukopenia, reversed deadly equine herpes cases, and treated bovine mastitis that was resistant to every antibiotic tried.

Farmers and vets have successfully and routinely used it for decades—while human patients are told it’s “unproven” and “dangerous.”

Lung and abdominal infections, meningitis, sepsis, osteomyelitis—there are published case series on all of them.

The list is endless.

Neonates with life-threatening pneumonia recovered in days. Patients with destructive TB cavities in their lungs healed. Chronic peritonitis resolved without repeat surgeries.

In sepsis, DMSO improved survival even when bacteria were antibiotic-resistant.

If one compound could kill superbugs, deliver drugs deep into tissue, and neutralize toxins—without harming you—would you want to know about it?

Why on earth don’t we have DMSO in every hospital, clinic, and pharmacy?

It’s shocking and maddening.

And it’s all because of the exact same reason other low-cost, multi-use therapies get sidelined: no patent monopoly, no billion-dollar profit margin—and a regulatory system that protects those margins.

Meanwhile, millions suffer or die from ailments that DMSO could treat.

It's time to take back control of our health.

:

While it sounds a bit like it might be, DMSO isn’t magic. It’s science. And we’ve had it for 60 years.

DMSO generally works best when used early, in the right concentration, and when paired with other antimicrobials it can deliver to the heart of an infection.

Its safety record is stronger than most drugs on the market. The real danger is leaving it in the shadows.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor.

