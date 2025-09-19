The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Harris's avatar
Catherine Harris
1h

The left is gonna keep it up. They are going to make a civil war. They will not stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
2hEdited

Kimmel defamed an entire group and lied on air, which is against FCC regulations, putting stations at double legal risk. That the information was available about the assassin makes his lie deliberate and especially egregious. The Biden administration did not use the law try to censor or stop similar dialogue when supported its politics, but that is not necessarily the case now.

Given Kimmel's show's poor viewership and money lost on it over the years, there is no business reason to keep it. Luckily he refused to apologize and planned to double down on his vitriol. Reports are he now wants to cancel his contract, though my guess is this face-saving as he sees that in the works.

I am one of the people who wrote to the FCC and ABC on this. I never watched Kimmel after seeing a bit of it years ago. It was ugly and sick. I am for free speech, even ugly speech must be protected, but lies and defamation are unacceptable and deserve consequences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture