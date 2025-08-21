This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday said she is reducing the Office of Director of National Intelligence staff by more than 40 percent.

The spy agency is expected to go from more than 1,800 employees to approximately 1,200.

“Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence, and politicized weaponization of intelligence,” Tulsi said in a statement,” according to The New York Post.

“ODNI and the IC must make serious changes to fulfill its responsibility to the American people and the US Constitution by focusing on our core mission: find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers,” Tulsi added.

The firings at the US’s largest spy agency is the latest shakeup to the old guard and Deep State after Tulsi revoked security clearances.

The Daily Mail reported:

America’s top spy agency announced it will ‘rightsize’ its overall footprint by cutting almost half of all its employees after President Donald Trump directed that members the ‘deep state’ be rooted out. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent out an email to Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) employees on Wednesday announcing the launch of ‘ODNI 2.0,’ the culmination of a months-long effort to reduce redundancies and cut costs, including employees. ‘This will reduce ODNI by over 40 percent by the end of the fiscal year 2025 and save taxpayers over $700 million per year,’ an ODNI press release announcing the shift says. An estimated 550 to 700 staffers are expected to receive the ax. The move is directly in line with Trump’s efforts to reform the intelligence community and root out the ‘deep state,’ multiple senior ODNI officials who worked on the sweeping review told the Daily Mail.

On Tuesday Tulsi Gabbard stripped security clearances from 37 Deep State officials tied to the Trump-Russia hoax.

Clapper’s aide Vinh Nguyen was among the 37 stripped of his security clearance.

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic,” Tulsi said.

Here is the full list:

