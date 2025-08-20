This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she pulled 37 security clearances from former and current intelligence professionals.

Gabbard claimed they “abused public trust by politicizing and manipulating” information in a post on X. Several were connected to the assessment of alleged Russian influence in the 2016 election ordered by former President Barack Obama, the New York Post (NYP) first reported.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) memo named 37 intelligence professionals who allegedly “engaged in some or all” of several specific forms of misconduct. These included disregarding standard tradecraft practices, politicizing and misusing intelligence and failing to protect classified information, according to the memo.

“The President has directed that, effective immediately, the security clearances of the following 37 individuals are revoked,” the memo stated

“Their access to classified systems, facilities, materials, and information is to be terminated forthwith. Any contracts or employment with the U.S. Government by these 37 individuals is hereby terminated. Any credentials held by these individuals must be surrendered to the appropriate security officers,” the document continued.

The 37 individuals include ex-Principal Deputy DNI Stephanie O’Sullivan and Vinh Nguyen, both of whom reportedly helped Obama DNI James Clapper build the since-debunked 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia’s supposed “preference for President-elect [Donald] Trump” over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to the NYP.

Several others named in Tuesday’s announcement were connected to that ICA report, according to the outlet. Some endorsed a September 2019 statement backing House Democrats’ initial impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Gabbard addressed the second security clearance revocation directly in her post on X.

“Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold,” Gabbard wrote.

“In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.”

Samantha Vinograd, formerly the assistant secretary for counterterrorism, threat prevention, and law enforcement policy at the Department of Homeland Security during former President Joe Biden’s administration, also had her security clearance revoked.

Vinograd previously worked on Obama’s National Security Council and signed an open letter urging Trump to disclose his business interests during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times.

Andrew Miller, previously part of Obama’s National Security Council and Biden’s deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, likewise had his security clearance revoked.

Loren DeJonge Schulman, previously a senior adviser to Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, and Beth Sanner, who previously served as vice-chair of Obama’s National Intelligence Council, lost their clearances.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

