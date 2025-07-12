Just this Friday night, Tucker Carlson named who he believes really FUNDED Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

HINT: It wasn’t Epstein.

What he said is guaranteed to make many in Washington furious. And there’s no taking it back now.

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson delivered two theories on why Pam Bondi won’t release the Epstein Files.

Theory #1 was “Trump is involved.”

But Carlson thought this explanation was not very likely.

Then came Theory #2, which was that Carlson believed “intel services are at the very center of this story—US and Israeli—and they’re being protected.”

“I think that seems like the most plausible explanation,” Carlson said.

Friday night, while speaking in front of a live audience at a Turning Point USA event in Tampa, Florida, Carlson came to a conclusion.

He boldly said he believes foreign intelligence was behind the Epstein blackmail operation.

But which country?

SPOILER ALERT: He named Israel.

And he confidently asserted that if they were involved, they must have also bankrolled his crimes.

“I think the real answer is Jeffrey Epstein was working on behalf of intel services, probably not American, Carlson said.

“And we have every right to ask on whose behalf was he working? How does a guy go from being a math teacher at the Dalton School in the late 70s with no college degree to having multiple airplanes, a private island, and the largest residential house in Manhattan? Where did all the money come from?” Carlson asked.

Then came the big claim.

“And no one has ever gotten to the bottom of that because no one has ever tried. And moreover, it’s extremely obvious to anyone who watches that this guy had direct connections to a foreign government. Now, no one’s allowed to say that that foreign government is ISRAEL because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that that’s naughty,” Carlson said.

“There is nothing wrong with saying that,” Carlson continued. “There is nothing hateful about saying that. There's nothing anti-Semitic about saying. There's nothing even anti-Israel about saying that.”

Someone who agrees with Carlson’s assessment is CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou.

On Wednesday, he told the story of the recruitment of a copy machine repairman who earned his CIA operational officer a big promotion.

At first, Kiriakou laughed at the notion of a copy machine repairman being useful, but then he realized the brilliance of the plan when he learned that the repairman secretly sent every document from a prime minister’s office straight to the CIA.

How did he do it? By planting a tiny device on the copy machine.

This flow of information was pure leverage for the CIA:

“You know what they’re thinking. You know their next move. You know who their enemies are and who their allies are. Maybe it’s their position on trade negotiations. Maybe the prime minister has a health problem you need to plan for. You never know what might come through,” Kiriakou explained.

“That ONE critical nugget is all it takes.”

That, he says, is EXACTLY what Epstein was to Israeli intelligence: someone with access (like the copy machine repairman) who quietly delivered leverage on the world’s elite.

Back to Carlson. He addressed the claims that he’s taking money from the Qatari government head-on.

What was his reaction to this claim? He literally laughed out loud.

“Maybe I was taking tons of money from some bad country. One of the bad countries you’re not allowed to talk about or like—Qatar!” Carlson said before bursting into laughter.

“That’s the most hilarious [claim]. Qatar is kind of controlling our conversation. Qatar. Evil Qatar,” he mocked.

An audience member asked if Carlson was laughing, and he confirmed, “I am laughing.”

“I’ve actually been to Qatar. It’s awesome. Never taken a dollar from the Qataris or the Qataris or whatever they’re called. Great country. But even if I was, like, on the payroll of Qatar, which I guess I’m like—I can’t now. But even if I was [taking money], it still wouldn’t make the question any less relevant. Why is this [war with Iran] a good idea?” Carlson asked.

“And their refusal to answer that question lets you know right away that you are not dealing with a person of good faith. You’re dealing with a propagandist who is trying to control you.”

