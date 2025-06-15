This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

As Iranian ballistic missiles rain down on Tel Aviv, and US forces are reportedly helping to repel them, Tucker Carlson has called out those who seem to want the US to get involved as “warmongers.”

The Iranian counterstrike came after Israel launched a massive campaign of precision strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and missile sites.

Scientists involved with Iranian nuclear work were also reportedly directly targeted for assassination, along with Iranian Revolutionary Guard leadership.

President Trump declared Friday morning that Iran must make a deal immediately before it is completely obliterated.

It may already be too late though as Israel says “red lines” have been crossed by Iran targeting civilian areas in Tel Aviv.

Taking to X in response to the escalation, Tucker Carlson wrote “The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians.”

“The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers,” he added.

“Who are the warmongers?” Carlson continued, emphasising “They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran.”

He then went on to name “Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson.”

“At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now,” Carlson urged.

Tucker has for the past several years now warned that it would be catastrophic for the US to get dragged into a war involving Iran, highlighting the potential for thousands of US military casualties and economic collapse due to surging oil prices.

Carlson has argued that fears of Iran’s nuclear capabilities are being exaggerated by neoconservative factions, and has dismissed claims that Iran poses an imminent threat.

He published this monster post earlier this week that has garnered over 7 million views.

Mark Levin was at the White House today, lobbying for war with Iran. To be clear, Levin has no plans to fight in this or any other war. He’s demanding that American troops do it. We need to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, he and likeminded ideologues in Washington are now arguing. They’re just weeks away. If this sounds familiar, it's because the same people have been making the same claim since at least the 1990s. It’s a lie. In fact, there is zero credible intelligence that suggests Iran is anywhere near building a bomb, or has plans to. None. Anyone who claims otherwise is ignorant or dishonest. If the US government knew Iran was weeks from possessing a nuclear weapon, we’d be at war already. Iran knows this, which is why they aren’t building one. Iran also knows it’s unwise to give up its weapons program entirely. Muammar Gaddafi tried that and wound up sodomized with a bayonet. As soon as Gaddafi disarmed, NATO killed him. Iran’s leaders saw that happen. They learned the obvious lesson. So why is Mark Levin once again hyperventilating about weapons of mass destruction? To distract you from the real goal, which is regime change — young Americans heading back to the Middle East to topple yet another government. Virtually no one will say this out loud. America’s record of overthrowing foreign leaders is so embarrassingly counterproductive that regime change has become a synonym for disaster. Officially, no one supports it. So instead of telling the truth about their motives, they manufacture hysteria: “A country like Iran can never have the bomb! They’ll nuke Los Angeles! We have to act now!” They don’t really mean this, and you can tell they don’t by what they omit. At least two of Iran’s neighbors — both Islamic nations — already have nuclear weapons. That fact should scare the hell out of Mark Levin. Yet for some reason he never mentions it. How come? Because it’s not the weapons he hates. It’s the ideology of the Iranian government, which is why he’s lobbying to overthrow it. It goes without saying that there are very few Trump voters who’d support a regime change war in Iran. Donald Trump has argued loudly against reckless lunacy like this. Trump ran for president as a peace candidate. That’s what made him different from conventional Republicans. It’s why he won. A war with Iran would amount to a profound betrayal of his supporters. It would end his presidency. That may explain why so many of Trump’s enemies are advocating for it. And then there’s the question of the war itself. Iran may not have nukes, but it has a fearsome arsenal of ballistic missiles, many of which are aimed at US military installations in the Gulf, as well as at our allies and at critical energy infrastructure. The first week of a war with Iran could easily kill thousands of Americans. It could also collapse our economy, as surging oil prices trigger unmanageable inflation. Consider the effects of $30 gasoline. But the second week of the war could be even worse. Iran isn’t Iraq or Libya, or even North Korea. While it’s often described as a rogue state, Iran has powerful allies. It’s now part of a global bloc called BRICS, which represents the majority of the world’s landmass, population, economy and military power. Iran has extensive military ties with Russia. It sells the overwhelming majority of its oil exports to China. Iran isn’t alone. An attack on Iran could very easily become a world war. We’d lose. None of these are far fetched predictions. Most of them comport with the Pentagon’s own estimates: many Americans would die during a war with Iran. People like Mark Levin don’t seem to care about this. It’s not relevant to them. Instead they insist that Iran give up all uranium enrichment, regardless of its purpose. They know perfectly well that Iran will never accept that demand. They’ll fight first. And of course that’s the whole point of pushing for it: to box the Trump administration into a regime change war in Iran. The one thing that people like Mark Levin don’t want is a peaceful solution to the problem of Iran, despite the obvious benefits to the United States. They denounce anyone who advocates for a deal as a traitor and a bigot. They tell us with a straight face that Long Island native Steve Witkoff is a secret tool of Islamic monarchies. They’ll say or do whatever it takes. They have no limits. These are scary people. Pray that Donald Trump ignores them.

Tucker has repeatedly warned that American involvement would risk a “all out world war,” with Iran’s allies potentially escalating the conflict beyond US capacity to manage.

Carlson’s has gone so far as predicting that the US could “lose” a war with Iran, citing Pentagon estimates of massive casualties at American military bases in the region.

During his latest podcast this week, Carlson spoke with economist and analyst Jeffrey Sachs who argued that the US deep state is pushing for catastrophic wars with both Iran and Russia.

Sachs expressed confidence that the Trump administration could avoid being drawn into such conflicts, particularly emphasising the potential for Trump to end the Ukraine war.

The interview sparked varied reactions, with some praising Sachs’ insights while others criticized him as a globalist advocating for UN-led governance.

The full podcast is below:

