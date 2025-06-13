This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Summary/developments:

Air-defenses seen active once again Friday late night over the Iranian capital of Tehran

Israeli says it completely destroyed Tabriz military base in Iran

Next Israeli attack: potential targets are likely economic, including oil and gas infrastructure which resources the IRGC, and political and leadership targets.

FOX: The U.S. Army is assisting in shooting down incoming Iranian missiles with Patriot Pac-3 missiles and with Thaad

Israel completely evacuates Ben Gurion International Airport — including civilian aircrafts

US confirms: American equipment and assets used in defending Israel against Iran strikes

International media widely confirms several major strikes on Israeli cities

At least seven Israelis injured, some in serious condition

Al Jazeera: Israeli attacks could push Iran to pursue nuclear weapon

Iran closes airspace until tomorrow afternoon

Iran says the missiles are the ‘beginning’ of its ‘crushing response’

Trump warns Iran to agree to a deal ‘before there is nothing left’

Axios reports that the Trump admin briefed lawmakers before Israeli strikes began

There is radiological and chemical contamination at Natanz : IAEA's Grossi to UN Security Council

"Israel destroyed the above-ground part of the Natanz nuclear facility. There are no indications of damage to the underground enrichment facilities at the site, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges. There is radioactive and chemical contamination at the site," Grossi said.

Al Jazeera LIVE FEED:

Update(1425ET): A reported hundreds of Iranian missiles were launched on Israel. Some appear to have landed, though Israel's robust air defense system is active, and likely busy intercepting. Times of Israel writes in an update:

Sirens are sounding across Israel amid a major Iranian ballistic missile attack. An estimated 100 missiles were launched from Iran at Israel, according to an Israeli military source

Al Jazeera is reporting based on eyewitnesses that Israelis have been instructed to take shelter in safe rooms. At least 100 ballistic missiles are inbound. Israel has confirmed there are casualties. Major impacts observed:

Jordanian armed forces say they are intercepting over Jordanian airspace. At least one impact in Tel Aviv has been reported. There have been at least eight waves of Israeli strikes on Iran since last night. Times of Israel reports:

Netanyahu is set to convene security chiefs and key ministers at 10 tonight, Channel 12 reports. The network quotes a senior Israeli official warning against any euphoria and saying: “Iranian missiles will get here, and it won’t take them long. The results will not be minor. That’s precisely why we need to use every moment to attack and not hold back. We won’t take our foot off the gas. We are preparing for a lengthy conflict. This is one of the most significant historic events since the establishment of the state.” The TV station also says that perhaps the most likely scenario presented to ministers last night is that of Iran firing 600 ballistic missiles in phases at Israel.

Tehran vows sustained attacks:

Evidence of many ground impacts:

All out war emerging, via Al Jazeera latest developments:

Explosions in Tel Aviv as sirens sound across Israel amid reported Iranian missile attacks in response to Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military continues to launch waves of strikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites, as well as major cities.

US President Donald Trump says it’s not too late for Tehran to halt the bombing campaign by reaching a deal on its nuclear programme.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned Israel that it “must expect severe punishment” following the “crime” of attacking Iran and killing several top-level military commanders and six nuclear scientists.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the military operation will continue as long as necessary.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US is “not involved” in the strikes and warns Iran against attacking American bases in the region.

Update(1330ET): There are reports that Israeli strikes on Iran have continued through Friday, with the WSJ reporting that up to two weeks of attacks could be coming.

"Israel's operation against Iran's nuclear program, military leadership and arsenal of missiles is nowhere near over, with Israel having planned out 14 days of operations, a senior Israeli official said," WSJ writes.

"The likely duration of the campaign fits with analysts' expectations that a single wave of strikes wouldn't be able to do enough damage to Iran's nuclear program and Israel's comprehensive approach of attacking Iran's facilities, leadership and arsenal at the same time to limit the possibility of a retaliatory strike," the report says.

Israel is bracing for potential big counterattack, and yet clearly Iran is struggling to even get its air defenses active in thwarting the Israeli airstrikes. Still, air defenses appear very active over the capital on Friday.

More headlines:

ISRAEL SAYS AIR FORCE CONTINUES TO ATTACK IRAN: REUTERS

IRAN WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN NUCLEAR NEGOTIATIONS WITH US SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY: IRAN STATE TV

TRUMP SAYS NOT SURE US-IRAN MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE: REUTERS

The Israel Defense Force has released a graphic showing the uranium enrichment site located beneath the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Central Iran, which was heavily targeted during today’s strikes by the Israeli Air Force.

State media reports that over 100 Iranian have been killed, with the casualty toll likely to continue to rise amid rescue efforts and emergency crews responding to sites hit.

