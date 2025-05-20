This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The autopen scandal just erupted into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed in a bombshell interview with Jason Chaffetz that his committee has identified the shadowy White House staffers responsible for wielding President Joe Biden’s infamous autopen during a period when Biden was “clearly in mental decline.”

The autopen scandal first erupted in March when President Trump, in a fiery late-night Truth Social post, declared Joe Biden’s autopen pardons “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

Trump revealed that Biden, whom he branded “the Worst President in the History of our Country,” did not personally sign the pardons, nor was he even aware of them.

“Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Trump wrote.

“The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

By April, President Trump escalated his calls for accountability, demanding that the person or persons operating Biden’s autopen be JAILED.

“Why did the Auto Pen give Schiff a Pardon? Biden knew nothing about it. Who operated the Auto Pen? That is the biggest question being asked in D.C. They almost destroyed our Country. They should all be in jail!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

On Saturday, Trump reacted to newly released audio from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s 2023 interview with Biden and labeled the autopen scandal a “major part” of the “real crime.”

“Whoever had control of the ‘AUTOPEN’ is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment. It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!”

He also slammed former FBI Director James Comey as a “Dirty Cop” for spying on his 2016 campaign, tying the autopen scandal to a broader conspiracy orchestrated by Barack Obama, Biden, and the “Radical Left Democrats.”

Now, Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has dropped a bombshell that could bring the perpetrators to justice.

Appearing on Fox News with host Jason Chaffetz, Comer revealed that investigators have pinpointed the staffers behind the autopen’s illicit use.

Jason Chaffetz:

You are going and looking at who is controlling this autopen, because Joe Biden—he’s demonstrating that he doesn’t have all the cognitive capabilities he once had. That interview was from 2023. James Comer:

Yeah, that’s hard evidence early in President Biden’s term. It clearly shows that he was in significant mental decline. It raises questions about who was actually making the decisions. What we found is not just with the pardons he issued, but many of the executive orders that the courts are now using to “Trump-proof” the government—orders that President Trump is trying to reverse to make government more efficient. Many of these executive orders, as well as the pardons—including those involving Biden’s entire family—as a result of our investigation, were all signed with the autopen. Clearly, from that interview—many, many months before the heavy use of the autopen—Joe Biden wasn’t capable of making decisions. He wasn’t coherent. We think we’ve identified who the staffers are. Jason, you all have done great work with that over at Heritage Oversight. We’re going to bring everyone we believe was involved in any role in the use of the autopen. We’re going to invite them to come in for a transcribed interview. If they decline, they will receive a subpoena and face a full-blown deposition. But we want to find out who was actually making the decisions in the White House during the last nine months of the Biden administration—when he was clearly in mental decline.

It can be recalled that The Oversight Project determined that all of the pardons issued on January 19 had the same exact Biden autopen signature.

The Oversight Project also has gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature – ALL used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

TGP’s Cristina Laila previously reported that The Oversight Project alleges that Neera Tanden was the White House Staff Secretary when Joe Biden autopenned pardons from a golf course in the US Virgin Islands.

Neera Tanden was a frequent mention in the leaked Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks.

Tanden was one of the most vocal Russiagate conspiracy theorists. She not only attacked Republicans while she was working for Hillary Clinton, but also went for the throats of Sen. Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

Neera Tanden

Last month the Oversight Project revealed six criminals were pardoned by Biden’s autopen on December 30, 2022 while Joe Biden was vacationing and golfing in St. Croix.

According to The New York Post’s Steve Nelson, a key Biden aide may have exceeded their authority by unilaterally determining what documents to robo-sign.

The New York Post knows the name of the key Biden aide, but they did not disclose their identity in Friday’s bombshell report.

An insider told The New York Post that he feared this key Biden aide: “I feared no one as much as I feared that [staffer]. To me, [the staffer] basically was the president,” the person said. “No one ever questioned [the staffer]. Period.”

Is Neera Tanden the ‘key aide’ behind Biden’s autopenned pardons? Tanden went to work as a key Biden White House staffer after she was forced to withdraw her nomination as OMB Director.

“You were White House Staff Secretary when Biden autopenned pardons from the golf course in USVI,” the Oversight Project said in response to Neera Tanden’s tweet.

“This you?” they asked.

It is also being reported that Ed Martin was investigating whether Joe Biden was competent to issue pardons late in his presidency.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

