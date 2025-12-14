The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Remember when Trump curiously suggested putting light inside the body to treat COVID?

The media mocked him with bleach jokes.

But Trump wasn’t crazy. It “actually works.”

And it’s a story that blew even Joe Rogan away.

Back in the 1940s, UV blood irradiation was used to treat sepsis, pneumonia, and even polio with remarkable success.

But the American Medical Association rigged a study to kill it, ensuring this life-saving therapy vanished.

Trump was on to something. And that’s exactly why he was smeared. We weren’t supposed to know this treatment option existed.

It turns out, many of the diseases we are told are “incurable” aren’t incurable at all.

And it’s not just what people say that gets twisted and smeared. Sunlight itself—yes, the light from the sun—has been smeared as dangerous for decades.

But the dermatology-led UV fear campaign of the 1980s ignored something crucial: the deadliest skin cancer is most common in people who avoid the sun.

Let that sink in.

A 20-year study of 29,518 Swedish women found sunlight avoiders were a staggering 130% more likely to die.

The truth is simple: sunlight protects us. Modern life blocks our access to it.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Learn why this safe and effective therapy vanished out of thin air.

When you take a moment to look at it critically, the sunlight narrative completely falls apart.

Artificial light disrupts circadian rhythms.

UV-blocking glasses prevent key wavelengths from reaching the brain.

Indoor living strips away the full spectrum your body expects—and needs.

When sunlight drops, infections rise, cancers climb, and mental health falters.

The most dramatic healing responses ever documented in medicine often came from one source: the right kind of ultraviolet light.

But here’s the complicated part: UV light works best inside the body, not just on the skin.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, patients treated with sunlight survived at far higher rates. Doctors noticed that infections improved when patients were exposed to UV light.

Then came the breakthrough that changed everything:

a method for putting ultraviolet light directly into the bloodstream.

It became one of the biggest medical discoveries of the 20th century!

But today almost no one knows it existed.

Way back in the 1920s, a man named Emmett Knott tested the idea of sterilizing septic blood with UV light.

His early dog experiments failed… until his mistake changed history.

He accidentally under-dosed a septic dog. But instead of dying, the dog recovered!

This revealed something huge: irradiating a tiny amount of blood can trigger a powerful whole-body response.

Soon after, Knott treated a dying woman and she fully recovered.

Desperate doctors contacted Knott, and the pattern repeated.

Patients on the verge of death improved within hours. Their symptoms collapsed, and recovery times shortened dramatically.

By the late 1930s and 1940s, ultraviolet blood irradiation (UVBI) was being used for all kinds of things.

• sepsis

• pneumonia (including viral)

• polio

• kidney disease

• asthma

• hepatitis

• rheumatic fever

• and more

With great success rates and few side effects, the results were repeatedly called “miraculous.”

Between 1938–1943, one physician treated more than 400 patients.

His most extreme case involved a man with a cerebellar blood clot, pneumonia, septicemia, lung emboli, leg thrombosis, paralysis, delirium, and massive weight loss. Yikes.

A hopeless case. So why not try UVBI?

After only one treatment, he improved almost instantly. And after the second, his recovery accelerated.

He regained the weight he lost—plus 10 more pounds!

Without UVBI, he would have died.

By the early 1950s, UVBI was being used in around 50 U.S. hospitals.

There were over 50 published papers on its use, and more than 3,000 patients were treated for 36 different diseases—and it was all documented.

Mainstream media like Time and The New York Times were even praising its use!

Dr. George Miley called it “one of the greatest contributions to medicine ever made by a citizen of the United States.”

But then… it vanished.

Why did UVBI vanish into thin air? Because the American Medical Association stepped in.

They offered Emmett Knott a deal they thought he wouldn’t refuse—$100,000 (the equivalent of $1,000,000 today) to conduct a study and the rights to his device.

He refused.

So they ran a study anyway, overseen by someone who was building a competing device.

Before it even began, the Journal of the American Medical Association predicted it would fail.

You won’t believe what they did.

The machine was tampered with. Blood didn’t receive proper UV exposure. Only 68 patients were included.

It was literally built to fail.

But even with the sabotage, none of the patients died, many of them improved, and there were no reports of adverse events.

Despite this, the American Medical Association declared that UVBI was worthless.

Hospitals dropped it instantly. Antibiotics were in—and booming. And then the polio vaccine arrived.

Knott stopped production.

But UVBI wasn’t disproven—it was erased.

You’ve probably noticed by now that the AMA has used this same playbook on countless other non-patentable and effective therapies.

The full report from A Midwestern Doctor uncovers the blueprint used to bury UVBI—a template repeated for almost a century.

We should all study it because it is probably going to happen again, and again, and again.

In fact, we saw that very same blueprint again during the COVID years.

Hydroxychloroquine was torpedoed by a Lancet study based on fabricated data. Ivermectin was smeared as horse paste despite decades of safety. Vitamin D—proven to beat flu shots in trials—was sidelined.Time tested Vitamin C was saving lives until studies “debunked” it by purposefully administering it too late to work.

Safe, cheap, unpatentable therapies are always the first to be destroyed.

While America was busy burying UVBI, Russia and Germany expanded its use.

They developed incredible therapies like laser blood irradiation (LBI), internal fiber optic systems, and surface-vessel light delivery.

Studies have shown major benefits for infections, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, liver conditions, fertility issues, and neurological symptoms.

Across nearly 100 years, the safety record of UVBI remains extraordinary.

Laser blood irradiation added new advantages like faster effects and easier delivery. However, it uses a single wavelength at a time.

UVBI delivers a spectrum.

Two weeks after treatment, UVBI often outperformed LBI in microcirculation improvement and anti-inflammatory effects.

But both therapies point to the same truth: Light is medicine.

And medicine is choosing to ignore it.

Here are just some of the conditions shown to improve with UVBI:

• sepsis

• meningitis

• tuberculosis

• shingles

• hepatitis

• severe COVID

• polio

• AIDS

• angina

• Raynaud’s

• autoimmune diseases

• pancreatitis

• kidney disease

• post-surgical complications

• migraines

• depression

• infertility

• Crohn’s disease

• insomnia

• brain fog

Have you experienced any of these? Do you know anyone suffering from anything on this list?

Almost a century of research, and virtually no side effects.

And yet you’ve probably never heard of UVBI.

The deeper you dig, the clearer it becomes: UVBI was never disproven. It was buried.

One company actually tried to bring UVBI back.

Vasogen raised $225 million, completed more than 60 studies, and showed very strong results in Phase II trials for heart failure and vascular disease.

Their version wasn’t even as effective as classic UVBI, yet it still worked!

But a flawed Phase III trial unfortunately sank the company.

Even still, the data couldn’t be more clear.

The therapy was safe and effective.

Another company, AVIcure, completed Phase II and Phase III trials for UVBI use in hepatitis C—again showing benefit and safety.

But the moment an expensive antiviral drug hit the market, investor interest evaporated!

How strange.

Except it’s not. A non-patentable therapy, no matter how effective, has nowhere to go in a system built on profit.

That’s why UVBI is called “fringe” today. It threatens too many revenue streams.

Because it’s never about healing people. It’s only about profit.

And that is the real lesson here.

Treatments aren’t adopted because they heal people. They’re adopted because they’re profitable.

Treatments aren’t suppressed because they don’t work or cause harm. They’re suppressed because they’re too cheap and effective.

UVBI could have saved millions from sepsis, pneumonia, viral infections, autoimmune flares, and cardiovascular disease.

Instead, it was quietly erased by institutions that prioritized money over medicine.

People died from these things because a known effective therapy was withheld. Let that sink in.

The full report from A Midwestern Doctor reveals the entire suppression playbook—from UVBI to COVID-era censorship.

We have to learn the patterns so we can see it when it happens next time.

Thankfully, UVBI never truly died.

It is still used in integrative clinics across the U.S. It is still being researched openly in places like Russia and Germany.

And it’s still saving lives in ways mainstream medicine refuses to acknowledge.

Dr. George Miley’s praise of Knott’s work still holds true.

UVBI is “one of the greatest contributions to medicine ever made by a citizen of the United States.”

A safe, affordable, life-changing therapy was stolen from the public. And the consequences have been catastrophic.

But it’s not too late for us to learn what was taken from us—and to take it back.

And it’s not too late to spend a little more time in the sun.

Thanks for reading!

