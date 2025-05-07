The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy G's avatar
Billy G
1h

This is all theatre, every bit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Janet Mayhew's avatar
Janet Mayhew
1h

I think it was all a planned drama. It appears they know each other and have had dealings in the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture