This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Sean Miller

On Tuesday President Donald Trump said that the United States now has control of the airspace over Iran. Additionally, the President said the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding and has demanded an unconditional surrender of the Iranian government.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump said in a social media post. “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

Following that message, the President then said the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding, but that the U.S. will not kill him, yet.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump said. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Swiftly following that message, Trump called for an unconditional Iranian surrender by posting “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

On a Tuesday morning Air Force One trip, President Trump told reporters he doesn’t care what Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently said about the U.S. intelligence community assessment that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

On Saturday Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif called for Muslim nations to collectively join the fight against Israel after the Jewish state launched a preemptive strike against Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday. Beijing announced on Saturday that China backs Iran.

Iran also threatened to attack U.S. bases over the weekend, a threat Iran issued in late March.

#ad: Don’t wait for permission to protect your health.

Skip the corporate giants and buy directly from the ranch.

Rancher-Direct beef has:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

✅ 100% grass-fed

✅ Raised by real American ranchers

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

On April 1 the United States and Iran increased the militaristic rhetoric against each other, with some reports claiming that Tehran is preparing for preemptive long-range ballistic missile strikes against a joint U.S. and U.K. air base of Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean. What appears to have kicked off the recent quarrel was some tough words by President Donald Trump who ordered Tehran to enter into a new nuclear deal with Washington, part of his ongoing agenda of global denuclearization. Notably, Trump was unhappy with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, withdrew from it during his first term in office, and has since been seeking to enact a new agreement.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC on March 30. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before … There’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

Trump’s had already exhausted his previous agenda of diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share