Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard tells CNN she and President Donald Trump are “on the same page” when it comes to Iran’s nuclear capabilities and timeline.

She accused the media of taking her out of context by leaving out her full testimony.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump aboard Air Force One to respond to remarks reportedly made by Gabbard.

DNI Gabbard tells us she and Trump are “on the same page” when it comes to Iran nuclear timeline “Pres Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March. Unfortunately too many people in the media don’t care to actually read what I said”

Alexa Henning, deputy chief of staff to DNI, responded to Ferris’s tweet with the full testimony for full context.

In her March testimony before Congress, Gabbard offered detailed insight into the Intelligence Community’s assessment of the Iranian nuclear threat, which were highlighted in two transcript excerpts posted by Alexa Henning, deputy chief of staff for ODNI.

“The [Intelligence Community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khomeini has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard continued, highlighting that there still appears to be some reason for concern.

“In the past year, we’ve seen an erosion of a decades-long taboo in Iran on discussing nuclear weapons in public, likely emboldening nuclear weapons advocates within Iran’s decision-making apparatus. Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels and is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.”

Gabbard insisted again to reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill that her testimony in March is consistent with Trump.

“What President Trump is saying is the same thing I said in my annual threat assessment in March to Congress,” she said to reporters.

The Israeli strikes came just hours after Iran announced plans to build and activate a third nuclear enrichment facility on Thursday.

The announcement heightened tensions with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, which earlier that day formally declared Iran in violation of its nonproliferation obligations aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons, according to multiple reports.

That same day, during an emergency session in New York, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire in Gaza — just as Israel launched its retaliatory strike on Iran.

The Daily Caller contacted an official with the ODNI, which pointed to Ferris’s statement on X as its response.

