The Gateway Pundit reported on journalist Nick Shirley’s shocking report exposing millions of dollars of fraud involving Somali daycare centers in Minnesota.

Rather than address the fleecing of taxpayers in his state, Governor Tim Walz attacked Shirley instead, calling him a “White supremacist” for daring to expose the fraud.

Shirley shared clips of his investigation, including footage of the door being slammed in his face while he asked a Minnesota Childcare Center that claims to care for 102 children, which appeared empty.

Shirley released the full 42-minute video of his investigation noting, “We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable.”

GOP Whip Tom Emmer lashed out at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on X and demanded answers asking, “4 million dollars of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, Tim Walz?”

Walz has responded to the fraud by attacking Shirley.

“This is what happens when they scapegoat and this is what they happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy,” Walz said of the investigation.

Shirley responded to Walz in an interview on Fox News saying,“”Tim wants VOTES. There are entire apartment complexes where White people have been pushed out of these apartment complexes because Somalis have taken over and they’re inside of these towns like Minneapolis – where they can go and go get votes from these people!”

“And if you have 100,000 people that will vote for you because you’re going to enable and let this stuff happen and because you’re going to call White person racist for calling out facts, this is what’s going to happen to a state like Minnesota.”

“Minnesotans, they say Minnesota nice, but they are very upset. And I fully understand why they’re upset because they don’t have a governor who’s actually working for them, that he’s actually working against them!”

As the massive fraud in the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota continues to unfold, with the extent of the fraud potentially reaching more than $9 billion in stolen taxpayer money, renewed scrutiny is also focusing on how much of the billions stolen has gone directly into the hands of al-Shabaab terrorists.

An explosive investigative report by writers Ryan Thorpe and Chris Rufo reveals details on how American taxpayers in Minnesota are helping to fund terrorists in Somalia.

