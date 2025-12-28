This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A viral video that has topped 76 million views on X within 48 hours has significantly heightened public scrutiny of multiple Minneapolis daycare centers linked to Somali operators that received millions in state and federal funding despite showing minimal operational activity. The apparent mismatch between allocated taxpayer funds and observable services strengthens a recent report by Christopher F. Rufo, which alleges that Somali-linked fraud in the left-wing-controlled state may involve front companies potentially diverting taxpayer funds to at least one overseas terrorist network.

Update: And according to FBI Director Kash Patel, the agency will “continue to follow the money” in Minnesota, and their investigation is “ongoing.” (And why did it take Chris Rufo cracking the case before they took action?)

“To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID. The investigation exposed sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network,” Patel said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party and its PR machine across left-wing corporate media outlets, including CBS, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, 60 Minutes, The New York Times, and the Associated Press, have largely remained silent on citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s investigation.

We assess that as the dominant narrative of the widening Somali-linked fraud scandal in Minneapolis continues to go viral on X through “America First”-linked accounts, Democrats and their PR machine will move to advance a counter-narrative, given how optically damaging these revelations are ahead of the midterm cycle.

The days of Democrats defaulting to labeling opponents as “racists” or “fascists” appear to be over. They will likely need to develop new pejoratives to target those investigating allegations of welfare fraud on a scale larger than Somalia’s GDP.

In just one day, Shirley and a private investigator visited Somali-linked businesses operating in the child daycare, adult and autism care, home healthcare, and non-emergency medical transportation industries. They say they uncovered $110 million in highly questionable payments, largely because many of these companies were not operating as they should during peak hours of operation and appeared mostly inactive.

The next critical step, and one we suspect federal investigators are already pursuing, is comprehensive entity mapping of the targets Shirley identified.

This analysis moves beyond isolated entities and enables the detection of network behavior, including shared addresses, recycled officers, repeated vendors, circular payment flows, and clusters of entities with minimal real-world operations. Such pattern recognition is essential for identifying front companies.

Here is the network mapping of Shirley’s identified targets:

Mako Childcare Center, Inc.

Mini Childcare Center Inc.

Pattern detection: Both Mako and Mini share the same address.

Sweet Angel Child Care Inc.

Quality Learning Center Inc.

And now the fun begins.

Future Leaders Early Learning Center

Shirley and the private investigator note that Creative Minds Daycare L.L.C. was shuttered due to violations and reopened the next day as Super Kids Daycare Center LLC.

Creative Minds Daycare L.L.C.

Super Kids Daycare Center LLC

Minnesota Childcare Center Inc.

And this.

To sum up, this data transforms fragmented public records into actionable network intelligence maps, enabling X users to dig deeper and understand how money, control, and influence actually flow across Shirley’s target entities.

