The attempted coverup of Joe Biden’s clear cognitive decline, a leading story on Saturday has been swiftly replaced in the news cycle with his sudden announcement that he has advanced aggressive prostate cancer.

Not only is the timing of the announcement highly suspect, coming a day after the leaked audio of Biden’s car crash of an exchange with special counsel Robert Hur from 2023 which confirms significant cognitive impairment, but it is also inconceivable that this diagnosis has only just been made now.

The development is clearly being deployed to distract from what is unquestionably one of the biggest scandals in years, that a mentally impaired President was allowed to stay in office with handlers, Democrats and the media all working to try to hide and distract from his cerebral deterioration.

CNN brought out Democratic strategist and former Obama advisor David Axelrod, who perfectly encapsulated the play:

That’s what it’s all about.

Even some media leftists called out Axelrod.

Cillizza is the last person who should now be banging on about how the media covered up Biden’s decline, because he was one of those deeply engaged in it.

Nevertheless, now he’s been resigned to the dustbin of his own front room podcast, he continues to bang this drum.

And look who else is heading down this road now…

It’s “this is the best Biden we’ve ever seen” Scarborough and the brother of the former Chief of Staff for the Obama-Biden White House.

“You believe it is likely, if this prostate cancer has spread to the bone, that he could have had it for up to a decade, but certainly, likely, would it be fair to say, he’s likely to have had this for at least several years?” Scarborough asked, with Emanuel responding, “Oh, more than several years. You don’t get prostate cancer-”

“I just, I just want, to stop here. So this is, this is not speculation. If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then, he’s most certainly, you are saying, had it when he was president of the United States?” Scarborough intervened.

“Oh, yeah. He did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president,” Emanuel answered, adding “He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that”

Other experts agree.

Biden let slip in 2022 that he had cancer. Of course, we were dutifully informed by the media that this was just a ‘gaffe’.

Biden’s own brother also heavily hinted last year after he dropped out of the race that he didn’t have much time left.

There’s a lot to unpack here.

