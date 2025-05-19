This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Joe Biden slipped up and blurted out that he had cancer while telling a story back in 2022.

On May 18, it was revealed that Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to the bone.

While it was released as though the cancer had just been discovered, many are wondering how this could have suddenly appeared at stage nine.

Shortly after the announcement, a clip of him speaking in 2022 with a seeming admission of already being diagnosed with cancer went viral.

Biden was delivering a speech on climate change from the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts. The coal-fired power plant had been demolished and replaced with a renewable energy hub.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer,” Biden says, after discussing oil slicks on his car windshield when he was younger.

As The Gateway Pundit also reported, the former president’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that he wants Biden back to “enjoy whatever time we have left” in 2024 after he dropped out of the presidential race.

The timing of the diagnosis announcement, just days after the release of the Hur tapes, has raised questions about the political motivations behind the health disclosure. It has already raised questions about transparency regarding his health while he was in the White House and running for a second term.

Biden’s office has said the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which is allowing for effective management. He is reportedly reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

