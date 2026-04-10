The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sc's avatar
sc
7m

A very good resource/protocol I have helped patients implement to successfully come off psych drugs is this one...

https://theroadback.org/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture