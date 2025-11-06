The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If you thought what they did to ivermectin was bad, wait till you hear what they did to this drug.

It turns out that there’s a cure to insomnia, but the drug is so remarkably effective for a variety of conditions that the FDA colluded with the media to take it down.

The drug is Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, also known as GHB.

The FDA’s tactics were ruthless. In 1990, they issued a press release filled with deceptive inaccuracies. They banned it, threatened compounding pharmacies, and even raided suppliers without legal authority.

“The media hysteria labeled it a ‘date rape drug,’” as noted by A Midwestern Doctor, but evidence shows GHB wasn’t a major cause of assaults.

If you don’t believe me, watch this video with Jimmy Dore and prepare to have your mind blown.

Then read below to see why the “War on Sleep” was one of the most sinister and profitable tactics ever unleashed on humanity.

The more tired you are, the more money they make. But there’s one simple change you can make tonight that could finally help you sleep again.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor and will completely change how you see health and motion. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

The more tired you are, the more money they make… Read More .

Sleep isn’t just rest. It’s the most powerful healing process your body has.

During deep sleep, your brain cleans things up, your cells repair, your hormones rebalance, and your immune system resets. That’s important stuff.

Without deep sleep, everything falls apart. Literally. Your mood, metabolism, fertility, even your sense of reality.

And yet… half of Americans say they never feel rested.

Sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Here’s just a sample of the critical functions that are connected to sleep:

Circulatory health (including preventing heart attacks)

Metabolic health

Immune health

Preventing cancer

Healing the brain

Regulating hormones

Processing emotions

And more!

Science shows chronic sleep loss triggers:

Heart disease and high blood pressure

Obesity and diabetes

Depression and psychosis

Cancer and Alzheimer’s disease

People don’t need better coffee. They need better sleep.

But here’s the truth: fixing our sleep problem would collapse a trillion-dollar industry built on keeping us exhausted and dependent.

The sleep crisis isn’t an accident. It’s yet another business model that puts profit over people’s health while calling itself health care.

Think about it… Tech giants profit when you scroll endlessly at midnight, even though you meant to go to sleep at 10. Hospitals profit when night-shift workers keep getting sick. Big Pharma profits when chronic illness becomes lifelong symptom “management.”

Meanwhile, the FDA buries safe, natural sleep aids.

We’ve seen this before.

This battle is called the war on sleep. And it’s very real.

The invisible war we currently find ourselves in is waged through bright screens, blue light, and endless alerts designed to hijack your circadian rhythm.

Americans spent $65 billion on sleep aids last year—yet we’re more tired than ever.

That’s not failure. That’s the plan.

Most sleeping pills don’t actually help you sleep—they sedate you.

They shut down your brain instead of letting it cycle through the stages that heal it.

Studies show they increase your risk of death by up to 5X.

You’re not healing. You’re being chemically unplugged. Sometimes permanently.

Doctors once had access to a sleep remedy that actually worked. GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) was safe, transformed sleep, and was built on a compound naturally found in the human brain.

So what did the FDA do?

They buried it. The media smeared it. And Big Pharma made sure it vanished from both pharmacies and public memory—almost like it never existed at all.

In addition to various sleep aids, well-meaning advice always makes the rounds.

Turn off lights. Keep your room cool. Avoid screens. Go to bed at the same time.

These are all good suggestions. But they’re not enough.

Something deeper is sabotaging your sleep—and most doctors don’t even know about it.

The full report from

will change how you look at your bedroom, your phone, and your health.

The more tired you are, the more money they make… Read More .

So what’s the hidden culprit? It is often electromagnetic fields.

Every night, your body lies in a web of invisible frequencies. Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, Bluetooth devices, nearby cell towers, dirty electricity—it can all affect you.

Most people never think about it, because we can’t see it. But your nervous system knows all about it. Humans are electrical beings, after all.

And we’re quietly losing our ability to rest and reset.

In one 2019 study, scientists discovered that memory formation in the brain depends on faint electrical fields that pass between neurons during sleep.

Here’s the catch. Those natural brain waves can be disrupted by external electrical fields—like the EMFs found right in your bedroom!

Your Wi-Fi might literally be jamming your dreams.

Patients have reported sleeping better—deeper and with vivid dreams—just by turning off their home’s circuit breakers at night or unplugging their router.

It’s that easy!

Some switch to wired internet and never go back.

Others find they can’t sleep near a phone charger, a smart TV, or even a new LED streetlight.

Sound crazy? The American Medical Association warned about this in 2016!

Our homes are now full of “dirty electricity”—the chaotic frequencies that spill from cheap wiring, appliances, and wireless devices.

Most of us can’t see it, but sensitive people can feel it—headaches, restlessness, even heart palpitations.

And for the most sensitive, it can trigger seizures or complete insomnia.

One integrative doctor found that chronically ill patients felt better and even recovered when they stayed overnight in a low-EMF valley.

Unfortunately, a cell tower went up in the same valley—and the healing stopped overnight.

When you understand how subtle the brain’s electrical rhythms are, this all makes sense.

Sleep is a delicate conversation between your cells. EMFs are constant background noise shouting over it.

And that’s why millions of people lie awake each night despite the money spent on pills, supplements, and blackout curtains.

Ever wonder why you sleep better in the woods than in your own bed? The answer might not be “peace and quiet.” It might be physics.

The more tired you are, the more money they make… Read More .

Here’s something you can try. And you can start tonight!

Sleep one night with Wi-Fi on.

Then sleep one night with it off.

Notice the difference.

Some people will feel nothing. Others will wake up feeling reborn.

Different bodies, different sensitivities. But ignoring the issue helps no one.

You can try this with lights, chargers, computers, and even the power to your entire bedroom or home.

Many homes have wiring flaws, nearby towers, or underground water lines that create disruptive fields.

Your dream house can literally make you sleepless.

“Sleepability” should matter more than square footage.

And what about light?

Cities around the world are replacing lamps with the orange glow we’re all used to with “eco-friendly” white LEDs.

Those lights may save energy—but they also wreck circadian rhythms, disorient wildlife, and make it impossible to see the stars.

They’re bright, efficient, and biologically toxic.

The bigger picture is chilling:

Every modern convenience—from the phone beside your bed to the tower outside your window—feeds industries that thrive on your exhaustion.

Because when you’re sleep-deprived, you spend more money, eat more food, get sicker and sick, and think a lot less critically.

It’s not health care. It’s control.

If sleep heals the mind, what happens to a nation that can’t sleep? The answer might explain the epidemic of confusion, fatigue, and disease.

The more tired you are, the more money they make… Read More .

Even worse, the people trying to warn others—those who feel the electromagnetic energy first—are often dismissed as crazy.

But ignoring them only delays what’s coming for everyone else.

The invisible pollution we’re all swimming in isn’t just killing our sleep. It’s killing our ability to repair ourselves. That’s a really big deal.

But we can take back control of our health. Sleep can be reclaimed.

You can detox your environment, turn off the Wi-Fi, rewire your home, and rediscover deep rest.

But first, you have to see the war for what it is—a war against your biology.

Because if you can’t sleep, you can’t heal.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Use of DMSO Comes With Unexpected Benefit for the Eyes

The Greatest Scam in Cardiology

What Water Should You Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)