If you already thought Big Pharma was evil, wait till you hear this story.

It turns out that a non-addictive opioid drug formula exists, but Purdue Pharma blocked anyone from making it.

Dr. David Martin explained to Jimmy Dore, “We had a declared emergency use authorization for anything we could do to actually deal with the opioid crisis. But the company [Purdue Pharma] that was making the drugs filed patents on the non-addictive formulas so that no one could produce them.”

Specifically, U.S. Patent 6,277,384 was filed by Connecticut residents Robert F. Kaiko and Robert D. Colucci, with assistance from the New York City law firm Davidson, Davidson & Kappel LLC.

It gets worse.

From 2016 to 2018, Dr. Martin tried to break this story to CNBC, but they refused to publish it, deeming it “not newsworthy.”

Dr. Martin recounted his experience with CNBC: “I’m sitting up in New Jersey at the headquarters of CNBC, and I’m told that you can’t have these conversations because advertisers will not approve running these kinds of stories.”

“Never once has this story been ever publicized, despite two years of me recommending to the CNBC editorial board that we cover it,” Dr. Martin continued.

He lamented that this move by Purdue Pharma, ignored by the media, led to “hundreds of thousands of deaths across this country.”

Click here to read Dr. Martin’s 2018 op-ed that never got mainstream press.