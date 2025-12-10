STORY #1 - Australia just BANNED social media for everyone under 16—cutting over a million kids off from the internet overnight.

The government says it’s for “child safety.” But it’s actually about forcing everyone to verify their identity online—laying the groundwork for a global Digital ID system. Even Australian media is warning: this is coming to America.

The Prime Minister recorded a creepy, scripted message telling kids to “reach out” to government helplines. It’s now being shown in classrooms across the country.

The message is clear: the state is your new parent.

The real goal? A surveillance regime that tracks everything you see, say, and do. Texas will enact a similar law in January. And Senator Mike Lee is pushing it nationwide.

This is the test run. They’re not stopping. If they succeed in Australia, the digital trap will spread everywhere.

Watch the full report before it happens where you live.

STORY #2 - Medicare will now PAY private companies to DENY medical care to seniors—with AI deciding who deserves to get treated.

In January, a new pilot program begins in six states. It gives bonuses to contractors when they reject care for Americans over 65—using AI to block procedures like knee surgery, nerve stimulation, and incontinence devices.

Behind it all are private tech firms, funded by venture capital, with deep ties to insurance giants like Blue Cross and UnitedHealth. They’re already facing class-action lawsuits. Doctors warn this will lead to dangerous delays in care—and lawmakers from both parties are demanding the program be stopped.

This is more than a Medicare experiment. It’s a blueprint for an AI-run healthcare future—where profit comes first, and people come last.

Maria Zeee’s report exposes what no one else will. Watch it before this becomes the new normal.

STORY #3 - Britain is deploying surveillance cameras that read emotions—quietly transforming city streets into a draconian police state.

Officials claim it’s to “prevent suicide.” But here’s the chilling truth: AI will scan your face, voice, and the way you walk—flagging you as a threat before you’ve done anything wrong. Police will track your emotions, read your body language, and link your identity to passport and immigration databases.

Meanwhile, police just spent £3.2 million on Israeli-built Sandcats—9,000kg armored trucks built for war, now weaving through London traffic for “training.” This isn’t safety. It’s control. Cameras that judge your mood. Riot vehicles for your resistance.

What happens when the system decides you’re the enemy?

Maria Zeee exposes it all—watch the full report while you still can.

