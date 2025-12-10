The Vigilant Fox

Ann J. Gavin
6m

FYI: The Texas law was challenged in federal court by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and a student advocacy group. A ruling is expected by December 15, 2025. If a favorable ruling is issued, it will delay the implementation of the App Store Age Verification Act.

Kevin Beck
5m

Sen Mike Lee is the biggest phony phreedom phighter on the planet. He always talks a big game about how he fights for individual freedom, but will turn over when it comes to the ideas he wants to impose upon the US. If he were a consistent liar, I wouldn't have as much of a problem with him. But when he goes full-on hypocrite, he makes me want to hurl.

