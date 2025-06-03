The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.



The oils in your pantry are making you fat and sick.

Swap them for coconut oil—and you may change your life.

Coconuts do what seed oils can’t:

• Crush inflammation

• Supercharge brain power

• Heals and protects skin

But the most threatening benefit might be what it does for Alzheimer’s.

Here’s everything you wish you knew about coconuts sooner—and why Big Food and Big Ag are terrified you’ll start using them.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the

below.

Coconut oil isn’t just “healthy.” It’s one of the best cooking oils on the planet.

It’s rich in saturated fat—the good kind.

Unlike seed oils, it doesn’t oxidize, go rancid, or break down under heat. It’s stable, clean, and safe for high-heat cooking and frying.

It’s one of the best replacements for soy, canola, and other toxic oils.

And it gets even better. Coconut oil is so versatile it can replace seed oils in half of all processed foods.

Coconut-based chocolate and chips? They actually taste better, feel better, and don’t leave your body inflamed.

But for some reason… Big Food doesn’t want you to know that.

You’ve probably heard about The Great Cholesterol Scam.

broke it all down in one of the most eye-opening reports you’ll read. Open it in a tab—you’ll want to come back to this.

They said saturated fat causes heart disease—but they were lying.

Did you know the sugar industry paid scientists in the 1960s to blame fat instead of sugar?

Then statins came along to “solve” the problem. Big Pharma’s $25 billion/year cash cow.

Sounds a little suspicious, if you ask me.

Here’s the truth about cholesterol:

It doesn’t clog arteries—it repairs them.

Lowering cholesterol has never been proven to extend life.

Statins injure a shocking 1 in 5 users.

And most people taking statins didn’t need them in the first place.

But hey, there’s no profit in healthy people.

Coconut oil isn’t just a great replacement for cooking oils.

It contains MCTs, which have been shown in studies to improve Alzheimer’s symptoms.

It’s also a natural, chemical-free option for skin and hair care. Some people even use it as a lubricant or alternative to sunscreen.

Coconut oil has a ton of surprising uses—cooking, skincare, even brain health.



Do you use it? What for?



Drop your favorite use in the replies 👇

Coconut oil is a complete health revolution—just sitting on your grocery store shelf.

Most people walk right past it without a second thought.

breaks it all down in this

:

Something tells me that after reading this, you’ll be tossing a jar in your cart on your next trip to the grocery store.

Back in the 1980s, coconuts were canceled. The war on saturated fat caused a complete collapse in coconut oil demand.

Coconut farms were literally abandoned. In places like the Philippines, plantations were even burned to the ground.

And from the ashes, soy and palm oil giants rose. Yuck.

Another incredible thing about coconuts is that they’re sustainable.

They grow without toxic pesticides, and their husks aren’t waste—they’re actually useful.

Coconut farming could help revive farmland across the U.S. and beyond.

But seed oils are heavily subsidized… so we keep eating poison instead.

Gross.

Here’s something even the biggest coconut fans might not know:



Coconut water was used as IV fluid.

Seriously.

During WWII and Vietnam, soldiers received coconut water infusions when plasma wasn’t available.

And guess what? It worked.

To this day, the Indonesian Navy still trains with coconuts for medical use.

So much history has been buried.

But the full report by

uncovers it all.

You may be wondering how and why coconut oil can be used as IV fluid. I wondered the same thing… after I picked my jaw up off the floor.

Turns out, coconut water closely matches human plasma. It helps restore electrolyte balance and zeta potential, reducing blood stagnation and improving circulation.

You can feel the difference the moment you drink it.

But… not all coconut water is created equal.

That shouldn’t surprise you.

Most commercial brands are pasteurized, and they just taste flat.

The best sources are fresh young coconuts, Harmless Harvest (cold-processed, not heat-pasteurized), or lightly fermented coconut water.

Your body will notice the difference.

Here’s something delicious…

Mix raw cacao, honey, coconut oil, and sunflower lecithin—and you get one of the most potent natural chocolates on Earth.

Eat too much, and you might even feel “overdose” symptoms. That’s how powerful it is!

Try that with a Hershey bar. Lol.

’s full report on coconuts includes specific product recommendations—brands that

about your health.

actually care

We can bring coconuts back—and we already are.

All it takes is supporting the good products—like coconut-based chocolate chips, smoothies, and oils—and ditching toxic seed oils for good.

Coconuts changed @MidwesternDoc’s life. They might just change yours, too.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Forgotten Cancer Cure Hiding in Plain Sight

What's The Healthiest Water To Drink?

This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Ozempic

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)