The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For decades, vaccines were recognized to cause brain injury and mental retardation.

So “retarded” was banned, the injuries were relabeled as autism, and autism’s ambiguity was used to hide it all.

Lived experiences were turned into word games. But the paper trail shows it was never an accident.

In this report,

exposes the games that have been played to hide vaccine injuries for generations.

Propaganda works. In fact, it’s one of the most powerful invisible forces in modern society.

Professional PR firms create narratives that most people believe, even when they very obviously go against our self-interest. And most people never notice it’s happening.

The COVID vaccine roll out was the largest PR campaign of our lifetime.

Many of our modern cultural beliefs didn’t emerge naturally—they were planted.

When a belief requires a massive PR campaign to sustain it, odds are it wouldn’t exist without that campaign.

Case in point: “Vaccines don’t cause autism.”

All of the anecdotal evidence points to at least a correlation between vaccines and autism. But the propaganda has convinced a massive amount of people to ignore what they’ve seen with their own eyes.

RFK Jr., backed by Trump, came into his position as HHS secretary with a simple mission: enforce existing vaccine safety laws, open the data, and require real trials before approval.

These things shouldn’t be controversial.

But instead of support, he was met with media smears and sabotage.

When the CDC director refused to remove officials who blocked transparency, she was fired. And then those officials resigned anyway.

One of them, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, tried to frame RFK Jr. as waging a “war on science” on his way out.

When the spotlight shifted to Daskalakis, his private life exploded into public view.

Photos surfaced of Daskalakis in fetish outfits with other men—some with satanic symbols. The backlash was fierce. But all the while he appeared to be living in a bubble, never expecting the backlash that followed his statements and the revelation of his private life.

As the public tried to process how the CDC ignored mountains of vaccine injury reports, many saw this as a window into why the agency was so hostile to truth.

And then on X, Rand Paul zeroed in on the problem: the CDC’s zeal around vaccines mirrors a fetish-like obsession that is not supported by data.

Meanwhile, the Hepatitis B shot for newborns—one of the most controversial vaccines ever—was defended with a narrative that never made sense.

But PR turned it into moral dogma.

Then Daskalakis went on a media tour.

On CNN, he doubled down on using the term “pregnant people.” But on MSNBC, he was suddenly polished, dropping the gender talk, and rolling out sculpted phrases that were critical of RFK Jr. and reeked of PR coaching.

Two totally different personas for two different audiences.

Classic propaganda.

Read the full deep-dive from

—it will change how you see vaccine narratives forever.

RFK Jr. hit back on Fox News.

He revealed that Daskalakis directly blocked federal aid to Texas during a measles outbreak after RFK Jr. requested it.

Let that sink in.

Daskalakis also stonewalled vaccine safety data for seven months and ran the system that was capturing <1% of COVID vaccine injuries.

It was malpractice.

So the exact same officials who claimed RFK Jr. would unleash a measles catastrophe actively sabotaged the measles response in Texas.

Their goal has never been about public health. They’ve been protecting the vaccine program—and weaponizing outbreaks for political gain.

In lockstep, the media played their role.

This duplicity runs deep.

Orwell warned that language defines thought. Change the words, and you change what people can even conceive of.

With vaccines, this was weaponized through slippery phrases like “safe and effective”—never defined, yet endlessly repeated.

Before censorship took over, vaccine encephalitis and brain injury were openly documented in journals and even discussed in the media.

In the 1980s, doctors openly admitted vaccines could leave children “mentally retarded.”

But that language was later banned—and replaced.

The word was attacked in the 2000s and in 2010 Obama signed a law outlawing the term “mentally retarded.”

“Mentally retarded” became “autism.”

Unmistakable cases of vaccine brain injury were rebranded into a vague, amorphous spectrum.

Suddenly, the trauma parents had witnessed became too abstract and “complicated” to debate.

Another PR victory achieved.

The rise in “mild autism” is the other side of the same coin.

Less severe vaccine injuries manifest as quirks or traits, while the severe cases—what’s now called “profound autism”—are buried under the same label.

The vast and often shifting spectrum with no concrete definitions hides the real pattern.

And it is very likely by design.

If you’ve sensed autism diagnoses just don’t add up, this report from

explains why.

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act was supposed to protect families.

Instead, it removed liability from manufacturers and left “safety enforcement” up to HHS discretion.

Predictably, the rules were gutted. Injuries skyrocketed. Accountability disappeared.

And now here we are.

One provision required compensation for encephalopathy—brain damage caused by vaccines.

But if these vaccine injured children were suddenly classified as autistic, and vaccines “don’t cause autism,” there’s no compensation.

Word games with real consequences.

Gavin DeBecker’s new book Forbidden Facts shows this isn’t new.

The same PR machine that buried vaccine injury also buried:

• Agent Orange toxicity

• Gulf War Syndrome

• SIDS links to vaccines

• Breast implant illness

And when I say the same, in some cases I mean the exact same people were involved in the cover-up of Agent Orange toxicity and vaccine injury.

The same patterns. The same playbook. The same people. All recycled endlessly.

Right now and for the next few days, Forbidden Facts is free to download on Amazon.

I highly recommend you get this book, educate yourself on the history of just how much we’ve been lied to, and you raise your voice.

We’re in the midst of a massive awakening and we can all contribute.

Let’s unwind the decades of vaccine propaganda and stop the harm once and for all.

We’ve figured it out and we’re not falling for it again. They craft reports that imply safety, but never outright state it.

The media and “experts” misquote these reports as definitive proof. And the cycle goes on and on.

It’s a deception loop.

It’s not science. It’s simple successful public relations.

The truth is clear. Vaccines are causing incredible damage.

Polls now show 56% of American voters believe COVID vaccines caused mass deaths.

Distrust is growing.

The public knows what PR can’t erase: too many were harmed to deny it anymore.

This is why hearings, books, and whistleblowers are gaining traction fast.

Want to see how PR firms rigged the autism debate? Read

’s full breakdown:

Ron Johnson’s Senate hearing on September 9th exposed it all. We must not let this information slide into oblivion as the news cycle pushes forward.

• Vaccinated children have 3–6X higher rates of chronic illness

• Data has routinely been buried to avoid backlash

• Pharma-backed witnesses crumble and repeat PR talking points under questioning

The hearing went viral for a reason.

Meanwhile, trust in medicine has collapsed, and I don’t see any signs that it’s going to improve anytime soon.

• Trust in the CDC dropped from 80% in 2020 (pre-COVID) to 60% in 2024

• Trust in the FDA dropped from 65% to 53% from 223-2025 and is now hovering just over 30%

• Only 31% now view healthcare positively

• Pharma approval is at 20%

Decades of propaganda are unraveling before our eyes.

The truth is breaking through.

We’re standing at a turning point.

Despite the attacks and repeated attempts to discredit him, RFK Jr. is continuing the fight. New state reforms are popping up as we speak, more hearings are being planned, and new books are all converging.

The tide is truly shifting.

And for the first time in decades, we have a real chance to reclaim medicine and take back control of our health and our future.

There is no question... The vaccines don’t cause autism narrative was built by PR, not by science.

And now it’s collapsing under the weight of truth.

The question is: will enough of us speak up before they try to bury it again?

I believe we will.

If this thread opened your eyes, the book will blow them wide open. Forbidden Facts uncovers decades of buried truths, and right now it’s completely FREE to grab on Amazon.

