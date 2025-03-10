What if I told you that a simple lifestyle routine could slash your cancer risk by 60%?

If this were a pharmaceutical breakthrough, it would dominate headlines and rake in hundreds of billions of dollars.

But here’s the thing: it’s not a drug. It’s getting regular sunlight, eating fish, and engaging in moderate exercise, in simple terms.

This discovery comes straight from a randomized controlled trial published in the prestigious, peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Aging.

You would think this would be headline news. But because there’s no fortune to be made from sunlight, exercise, and eating fish, mainstream outlets won’t say a word.

Watch Jan Jekielek and Dr. Robert Malone discuss:

Jekielek credited Dr. Paul Marik with this stunning fact, who first revealed this during a separate interview with The Epoch Times and a presentation with the World Council for Health.

Dr. Marik isn’t alone in his assessment. World-renowned researchers like Dr. Otto Warburg and Dr. Thomas Seyfried have long argued that cancer isn’t primarily a genetic disease—it’s a metabolic disorder driven by lifestyle factors such as poor diet, insulin resistance, and vitamin D deficiency.

Their research suggests that targeting cancer’s metabolic roots—rather than just its genetic mutations—could lead to far more effective prevention and treatment strategies.

So, if mainstream medicine refuses to acknowledge these findings, what can you do?

Dr. Marik has previously outlined a list of 10 metabolic interventions to reduce cancer risk and improve overall health. These include:

1. A low carbohydrate, high-fat diet, ketogenic diet + time-restricted eating.

• “So, you essentially want to starve the cancer cell of glucose. Human cells, healthy cells, can use ketones. Cancer cells can’t use ketones. In fact, it’s toxic to them,” Dr. Marik added.

2. Green tea catechins: 500-1000 mg daily.

3. Melatonin: start 2 mg and increase to 20-30 milligrams at night (extended/low release).

4. Vitamin D3: 20,000 to 50,000 IU/daily.

• Dosage should be adjusted by blood vitamin D levels aiming for a 25-hydroxyvitamin D level of ~ 100 ng/dl.

• “Vitamin D is highly effective, and the data showing that vitamin D both prevents and treats cancer is overwhelming. A report in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2002 strongly provided evidence of the role of vitamin D-3. And this explains why the risk of cancer is much higher as you go more north or south [of the equator]. So, as your exposure to ultraviolet D decreases and your vitamin D goes down, your risk of cancer goes up. There’s a very strong relationship between vitamin D levels and your risk of cancer,” Dr. Marik additionally stated.

• Note: If you’re taking a high dose of Vitamin D, scientists such as Dr. Simon Goddek emphasize that you also want to pair it with magnesium, zinc, and Vitamin K2.

5. Metformin: 1000 milligrams twice daily (requires a prescription).

6. Curcumin: (nanocurcumin) 600 milligrams twice daily.

7. Mebendazole: 100-200 mg daily (requires a prescription).

8. Omega-3 FATTY ACIDS: 4 grams a day.

9. Berberine: 500 to 600 milligrams twice daily.

• Metformin and berberine can be used together or alternating (for one month then switching) depending on the blood glucose levels.

10. Exercise: walking, high-intensity interval training, cycling, etc.

• Also, stress reduction.

“We recommend that patients don’t follow a single intervention, but multiple interventions which act synergistically and additively together,” concluded Dr. Marik.

For further information, Dr. Marik’s Cancer Care guide details just about everything you would want to know about cancer.

