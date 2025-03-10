Dear readers and kind subscribers,

You may have noticed fewer email notifications from this Substack lately. That’s because I’ve been working on something big behind the scenes.

Until now, VigilantFox.com has been a collection of original stories written by yours truly. But I’m taking it to the next level. After securing permission to republish content from top news sources and Substack authors, I’m transforming this page into a full-fledged news hub—powered by Substack.

What does this mean for you?

In addition to my original work, you’ll now receive breaking news and trending stories, carefully curated to bring you the most important updates that matter. And it all starts today.

The top stories from around the web will be listed under Headlines, while my original stories, which you’re already familiar with, will be under Originals. And on occasion, there will be tasteful Sponsored Content—aligned with your values—to help keep this operation afloat.

Now, before I start sending email alerts, I need your input. How many email alerts do you prefer? Would you prefer one or multiple updates per day? How about an evening recap? Give me your feedback below.

This is just the beginning. As this Substack grows, my goal is to expand the team and make this the go-to source for independent news. If you want to support this mission and help it grow, consider upgrading to a paid subscription—now half off for a limited time.

Four years ago, I never imagined this Substack would become one of the largest COVID-dissident pages in the world. That’s thanks to you. Now, I’m setting my sights even higher—to make it one of the biggest Substacks, period.

Thank you so much for your support. I’m excited to take this next step with you.

