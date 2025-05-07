The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

They said heartburn was because of too much acid.

That lie made Big Pharma billions—and wrecked millions of lives.

Too much acid? Try too little.

And the drugs they’re pushing to “treat” heartburn are actually turning your body into a cash cow.

• 1.8x increased risk of stomach cancer

• 33% greater risk of dementia

• 74% higher risk of severe kidney disease

• 28% more heart attacks

• 77% higher death risk from COVID

These are the risks you take when you take acid blockers like PPIs.

They don’t fix the problem. They just create new ones.

This report exposes Big Pharma’s heartburn scam—and the natural fixes that actually work.

The information in this report comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the eye-opening details on the

, read the full 10,000-word article below.

Long before COVID came along, four drugs topped nearly every integrative doctor’s “most harmful” list:

• Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

• SSRIs (antidepressants)

• Statins (cholesterol drugs)

• NSAIDs (like ibuprofen)

They’re handed out like candy—but these drugs come with huge hidden costs. From nutrient loss to chronic disease, the long-term damage is real.

Where’s the informed consent?

These types of drugs don’t just cause immediate, isolated harm.

They funnel people into lifelong pharmaceutical dependency.

Here’s one sales funnel disguised as “health care”:

It starts with putting teens on birth control to fight acne → then it triggers depression → and that leads to SSRIs → which can cause mania → ending in antipsychotics.

Good for business, bad for people.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (like Prilosec and Nexium) are the worst of the worst.

Doctors claim these drugs “treat” heartburn and reflux by stopping stomach acid.

But they don’t just reduce acid—they shut it down completely.

They’re handed out for heartburn… then patients are left on them for life.

But what if heartburn isn’t caused by too much acid? What if it’s caused by too little?

breaks it all down in their eye-opening report—from stomach acid myths to the real root of reflux.

Read this before you pop another pill.

The truth is that your body needs stomach acid. It’s absolutely integral to digestion.

Stomach acid breaks down protein so it can be digested, absorbs minerals and other nutrients, sterilizes bacteria and kills pathogens, and triggers digestion.

Block it with Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) and the whole system collapses.

Sure, maybe your heartburn is gone. But, in exchange, you get nutrient deficiencies, infections, fatigue, autoimmune disease, even cancer.

And yes, that’s backed by history and science. (Real science, not just the Big Pharma PR campaign kind.)

Back in 1931, Dr. Bray treated more than 200 children who were diagnosed with asthma. He found that most had low stomach acid.

And when he gave them dilute hydrochloric acid? Their asthma disappeared!

This was published nearly 100 years ago.

But now it’s ignored. Why?

It’s no accident.

The medical system wasn’t built to cure—it was built on sales funnels.

It’s time to completely rethink the way you look at medicine.

One drug leads to another. Someone’s wallet gets thicker while yours gets thinner and your health suffers.

Did you know PPIs were approved only for rare conditions and short-term use?

It didn’t take long for Big Pharma to realize heartburn was common—and the profits could be massive.

So they marketed PPIs for everything, made them available over-the-counter, and told doctors stomach acid was the enemy.

But it was all backwards.

Too little stomach acid means the sphincter to your throat stays open—letting even mild acid creep upward.

It turns out, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) is often a symptom of too little acid. But when doctors see reflux, they assume it’s excess acid.

Despite that being backed by evidence, doctors do not test stomach pH. They don’t consider deficiency.

They just suppress it harder with PPIs.

And you get worse.

You can also have something called “silent reflux” where there’s an absence of noticeable heartburn, so you don’t even realize it’s happening.

You know what is also silent? The medical industry when it comes to this condition. They would rather treat the symptoms than look for the root cause.

Symptoms include things like allergies, asthma, a burning sensation in the mouth or on the tongue, chronic sore throat, ear pressure and ear infections, post-nasal drip, the sensation of having a lump in the throat, sinus issues, and more.

The damage from PPIs isn’t immediate. Your health is destroyed quietly—over time.

Before you know it, the damage runs so deep you don’t know which way is up or how to fix it.

When you block stomach acid, you:

– Block absorption of essential nutrients like B12, zinc, iron, calcium

– Cause fatigue, brain fog, and osteoporosis

– Increase infection risk, including C. diff and pneumonia

– Alter gut bacteria

– Raise risk of death by 19%

Again, they hand these things out like candy.

Studies now show that PPIs lead to:

– 77% higher COVID death risk

– 1.8x increased stomach cancer

– 33% higher risk of dementia

– 74% higher severe kidney disease

– 28% more heart attacks

This isn’t “mild risk.” It’s a slow-motion health collapse. And more than 15% of Americans take these drugs long-term.

I’m pretty sure no one warned you.

Meanwhile, natural health pioneers like Dr. Jonathan Wright started raising the alarm more than 20 years ago.

Dr. Wright treated autoimmune diseases just by restoring stomach acid and fixing gut absorption.

In fact, he found links between acid deficiency and depression, osteoporosis, skin disorders, macular degeneration, stomach cancer, fatigue, and migraines.

His results were powerful. But they were ignored.

Modern medicine doesn’t ignore science by accident—it ignores it to protect profit.

Big Pharma can’t monetize a cure, but they can monetize a chronically ill patient. In fact, they monetize them into oblivion.

Suppressing stomach acid ensures you stay deficient, inflamed, medicated, and dependent. Forever.

That’s not healthcare. It’s a trap.

So, how do you escape?

Start by working with a doctor who understands real digestion.

Support your stomach acid naturally with betaine HCl, ginger, and apple cider vinegar.



Remove irritants. Heal your gut.

Reclaim your ability to absorb nutrients.

This is what healing looks like.

And learn what actually causes acid reflux if it’s not “too much acid”.



For all the shocking details behind the Great Acid Blocker Scam, read

's 10,000-word report below:

The culprit is often things like aging (acid naturally declines), diets low in sodium and chloride, H. Pylori infection, mitochondrial dysfunction, and medications like asthma drugs, opioids, and blood pressure pills.

All things you can fix, if you’re actually looking for the root cause and not just throwing Big Pharma at the problem.

And yes—get off PPIs. But do it carefully. Unfortunately, they’re addictive.

You’ll need to wean off of them, support your gut in the process, and restore proper acid levels slowly. Cold turkey can trigger rebound reflux.

But with the right plan, you can break free.

And when you do, your health returns.

“Why would nature give us stomach acid, if it wasn’t necessary for digestion?”

– Dr. Jonathan Wright

The truth is: stomach acid isn’t your enemy. It’s fundamental to our health.

Shut it down, and everything else falls apart.

Support it—and your body regains the power to heal, detox, and thrive.

If this information helped you see past the mainstream narrative, pass it on.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Chronic Pain and Musculoskeletal Injuries

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

What's The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

