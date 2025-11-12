This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The Olympic Committee appears to have suddenly stumbled across startling new evidence that suggests biological men have advantages over women in sports.

Multiple reports are outlining that the IOC is to enact a new policy banning transgender individuals from competing against women.

It will also cover those with differences of sex development (DSD), essentially individuals found to have XY chromosomes, such as Imane Khelif, the boxer who punched through every women to win gold at the last Olympics in Paris.

Fox News reports:

The IOC’s current policy leaves it up to each individual sport’s governing body to make policies governing transgender athletes. But as the IOC changed its leadership, The Times of London reported on Monday that its policies are set to change as well. IOC President Kirsty Coventry called for ‘protecting’ the women’s category in June and there was ‘overwhelming support’ from IOC members to do the same. ‘We understand that there’ll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness,’ Coventry said at the time. ‘But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area.’ The upcoming policy switch is likely to be announced at the IOC session in February before the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy and comes after a presentation from Dr. Jane Thornton, the IOC’s medical and scientific director, last week, according to The Times.

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

This left many asking, why has the IOC only just realised what everyone else has known forever?

But hang on, this isn’t what CNN told us.

What this boils down to is…

Culture shift.

One more question remains…

Reparations are due.

British Olympian Swimmer Sharron Davies, who has long been outspoken in her opposition to biological men competing against women in swimming and other sports, knows a thing or two about this subject.

Davies was robbed of a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics by an East German team who doped their female swimmers with testosterone.

Can this please be the end of this nonsense now? Or are we still going to get the likes of Democratic candidate Betty Yee pushing for a gender neutral Olympics?

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share