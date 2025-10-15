This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Betty Yee, a Democratic candidate for California governor in 2026, has asserted that biological males who have undergone physical transitions should compete in women’s sports and even suggested that the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics should be made gender-neutral.

Yee made the ridiculous statement in an interview with Piers Morgan, stating that the move would help to promote inclusion, even while acknowledging that males have biological advantages in the vast majority of sports.

Her remarks follow recent U.S. Olympic bans on transgender women in elite female events and have drawn universal backlash from those emphasising fairness in women’s athletics.

Yee, who previously served as California’s State Controller from 2015 to 2023, was embarrassed by Morgan as she ultimately revealed that she knows nothing about sports, but suggested making women’s categories open to transgenders anyway.

Yee stated “Well, I think uh I always uh want to be sure that we are being inclusive in sports and so um I think there are ways to still have them participate in sports and try to quell, you know, just some of the um controversy around it. Um I think everyone has an opportunity to participate in sports.”

When Morgan pressed for clarification on her position, Yee elaborated: “Well, I I think um we need to learn more about just how we can enable them to to um participate. Um I don’t look everyone is competing in a sport and they come with um abilities and and um perhaps there could be, you know, kind of a different lead for them or we can look at just ways not to exclude them, but I do want them to be able to have that same opportunity to participate.”

Morgan challenged her on the physiological differences, prompting Yee to affirm: “Uh they are now part of I mean they have been through a a transition a physical transition and I do believe that they should be able to participate with other female athletes.”

Referencing the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Morgan asked if she would allow trans athletes in women’s events as governor. Yee replied: “Well, I think there’s still a lot of discussion that needs to happen. Um, I think there’s a lot of information we need to learn about what’s really um happening with uh the ability of trans athletes to compete, but my my statement is about being able to be sure that they can compete. Uh, and right now.”

Pressed further, she stated unequivocally: “I think transgender female athletes are women athletes and they should be able to compete.”

When asked by Morgan why sexes are separated in the Olympics, Yee said: “Um well because they do come with different attributes in terms of physicality… I know about an advantage in some sports yes and other sports maybe not.”

She then suggested that in Track & Field, men don’t have a distinct advantage over women, babbling “You know, I think uh you can see uh female athletes where um particularly in track and field where uh agility um is probably… Um perhaps. You know, I’m not a sports um expert, but.”

Morgan pointed out that in running competition men would absolutely obliterate women, asking Yee if she has seen how fast Usain Bolt can run.

She responded ” I do believe that women are equipped to break records in track and field. And some of… Well, if um… Um it’s not going to be the long the long races, but the the the shorter races… Uh could be 100 meter… What I am saying is I don’t know that we know fully.”

“I think um there look I’m just going to say this. There’s a lot of misinformation about the ability of transgender athletes,” Yee ludicrously remarked, adding that “we need to understand what the attributes are of athletes across the um spectrum.”

Morgan asked Yee about having transgenders compete against women in Boxing, to which she responded “No, of course not… Well, I’m not a boxing fan and I’m not a particular big fan of the of the sport. It has um high potential for for injury and harm… Um I don’t know much about boxing, Piers. I’m sorry… I don’t have a view about it.”

Her entire insane argument fell down with the minimal amount of probing, betraying that she doesn’t even believe what she is saying, but rather just feels the need to say it.

Republican commentator Steve Hilton reacted, “I think we may just have seen another California Democrat candidate torpedo their campaign for governor. I mean, extraordinary.”

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, along with international bodies like World Athletics, have imposed restrictions or bans on transgender women in elite female competitions unless they meet stringent testosterone suppression criteria from puberty onward. These measures aim to preserve competitive equity in women’s athletics, a field historically fought for amid gender inequalities.

Yee’s remarks are totally disconnected from biological realities and ignorant of well-established scientific evidence showing that male-born individuals retain significant physiological advantages—such as greater muscle mass, bone density, and testosterone-driven strength—even after hormone therapy.

Her reluctance to acknowledge consistent data on physical disparities, coupled with her admission of limited sports knowledge completely weakens her credibility and only serves to highlight that her stance prioritizes ideology over reason.

Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

