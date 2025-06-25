The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If you thought the COVID shots were bad, wait till you hear what SSRIs have done.

They were sold as a cure for depression. But for millions, they’ve triggered something far worse.

• Emotional numbness

• Crushed libido

• Suicidal thoughts

• In some cases, it even ends in violence.

These drugs are also hurting unborn babies, causing heart defects, premature birth, and life-threatening complications right out of the womb.

Sounds too dark to be true, but it’s real. And once you hear the full story about SSRIs, it will leave you furious.

When Prozac hit the market, it triggered a wave of suicides and psychotic episodes.

More than 39,000 reports poured in over the next nine years.

But instead of pulling the drug, the FDA and pharmaceutical companies buried the evidence—and protected the product.

Families who lost loved ones due to this horrific violence sued the drugmakers.

The discovery process revealed internal documents proving these companies knew SSRIs could cause suicide, aggression, and even murder.

They chose profit over lives.

And thanks to these families, we now have a much clearer picture of what actually happened with SRRIs.

The extreme violence is just the tip of the iceberg.

In a survey of 1,829 SSRI users in New Zealand:

• 62% had sexual dysfunction

• 60% felt emotionally numb

• 52% “didn’t feel like themselves”

• 47% had agitation

• 39% had suicidal ideation

And the list of less common side effects is basically endless.

These people also reported that their doctors didn’t warn them.

Heck, most doctors don’t even acknowledge these things as side effects from SSRIs. Instead they gaslight their patients.

Did you know that drugmakers spend more money marketing drugs than developing them?

They concoct elaborate ways to make a useless (or even harmful) drug appear to be worth selling to literally all of America.

Why? We can only assume it comes down to profit—and creating lifelong customers who often end up damaged, dependent, and in need of even more drugs.

They manipulate trial data, silence whistleblowers, and hide any negative outcomes.

It’s always the same playbook. It’s exactly what they did with the COVID-19 jabs.

And for SSRIs, the clinical trials were a joke.

A review of Paxil studies involving 3,704 patients who received Paxil and 2,587 who received a placebo, showed 77% more users in the Paxil group stopped due to side effects.

And 155% more experienced suicidal tendencies!

In a study of 7,525 patients, 56% stopped taking them within 4 months.

And a survey of 500 patients revealed that a shocking 81.5% weren’t even sure if the SSRIs they were taking were even necessary.

Yet the drug is pushed as a “cure”.

If this is the “gold standard” for treating depression, what does that say about psychiatry?

Even healthy people became suicidal.

One study gave SSRIs to 20 volunteers with no mental illness. Two (10%) became suicidal. And one nearly threw herself in front of a train when a phone call interrupted her plans.

The drug didn’t unmask illness—it created it.

SSRIs are stimulants.

In fact, Prozac was initially sold as a “mood-lifter,” not a depression treatment.

Why? Because big pharma hadn’t yet convinced the world that everyone is depressed.

Because SSRIs are stimulants, they can trigger mania and one of the most common problems associated with their use is bipolar disorder.

And the FDA’s reviewers found it caused agitation, hostility, mania, and impulsivity—similar to cocaine or meth.

You read that right: meth.

Is your mood supposed to “lift” after the agitation and hostility? Do you become less depressed following the manic episode?

Make it make sense.

It appears that SSRIs have helped fuel the bipolar epidemic we’re now facing.

It all adds up.

In 1955, only 1 in 13,000 people were diagnosed as bipolar. And the majority of people who ended up in the hospital for it permanently recovered.

But now it’s 1 in every 20–50 people.

Let that sink in.

SSRIs are a big reason why.

A survey found that 60% of bipolar patients developed the condition after taking antidepressants.

But psychiatrists claim the SSRIs are just “unmasking” latent bipolar that the patient actually always had.

Yeah. Right.

Not having sex can literally make people depressed.

And guess what?

Sexual dysfunction is rampant—and lasting—among SSRI users.

In one study of people taking SSRIs, 57% had no libido, 46% couldn’t orgasm, and 31% had erectile dysfunction.

And many never recovered, even after quitting.

This side effect alone destroys relationships—and lives.

Once a drug is approved, the drugmakers try to expand who has access to it. And the way they go about it tends to be pretty immoral.

SSRIs are pushed on pregnant women simply because some women get depressed during or after pregnancy.

But SSRIs double the risk of birth defects like heart malformations and they raise the risk of premature birth, fatal pulmonary hypertension, and neurodevelopmental delays!

All to prevent the possibility that mom feels depressed—something that can be tackled in numerous other safe ways.

And if all of that isn’t enough, SSRI withdrawal is one of the worst aspects of the drug.

A shocking 56% of users experience withdrawal and 46% say it’s severe.

Brain zaps, suicidal episodes, hallucinations, agitation, night sweats, electric shock sensations, and terror.

And many people can’t even find a single doctor who knows how to help them through this.

And even if you do find support and you conquer the withdrawal symptoms, tapering takes years.

You can’t just “stop taking” an SSRI.

You have to reduce your dose by 10% a month—sometimes even less!

Many patients take years to fully quit. It’s not unusual to have to reduce your dose by 10% thirty-five times!

Others spiral when they try and are told it’s “relapse,” not symptoms of withdrawal.

They’re then gaslit into starting all over again.

Doctors are clueless.

So most SSRI patients are left to fend for themselves.

Forums like SurvivingAntidepressants.org now get 500,000 visits a month—because no one else is helping them.

People are waking up, not because of medicine—but in spite of it.

There’s a bigger story here.

SSRIs. COVID vaccines. Gardasil. Blood pressure meds. The list is endless.

And it’s all pushed on the public. All overhyped. All under-tested. All causing widespread harm.

And then when people experience side effects or ask questions, they’re gaslit by the system that told them they were safe.

SSRIs don’t just “numb” depression. They numb life.

They distort personality. Trigger psychosis. Destroy sexuality. Damage babies. And trap people in chemical prisons they can’t escape.

It’s time we asked the question: What if the cure is worse than the disease?

And the answer is obvious.

@MidwesternDoc said it best: The advent of psychiatric medications has greatly increased, rather than decreased, the amount of mental illnesses in our society.

