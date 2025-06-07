The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

This drug reversed a condition that usually ends with a ventilator and a body bag.

Three patients were on the brink of death from total lung failure.

Then they were given intravenous DMSO—and something incredible happened.

Days later, they were breathing freely. One even had completely normal lungs within just a week.

You’ve probably never heard of DMSO—and that’s by design.

Once you see what it can do, you’ll understand why it had to be buried.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) use exploded in the 1960s as a medical breakthrough.

There were thousands of studies.

There was massive public demand.

And there were miracle recoveries.

But the FDA dropped the hammer—and the pharmaceutical industry buried DMSO.

Why?

Because it worked.

The science is absolutely staggering.

DMSO does the following… and more:

• Reverses strokes

• Repairs heart damage

• Regenerates lung tissue

• Cures GI ulcers

• Protects organs from toxins

• Dissolves kidney and gallstones

All with a remarkably safe profile.

You may have noticed that

is a huge fan of DMSO—and rightly so. Today, I’m digging into how DMSO can heal our internal organs and sharing some incredible highlights from the article below:

DMSO shields heart cells during and after heart attacks, reduces tissue death, prevents cardiac rupture, and even helps stem cells regenerate heart tissue.

It boosts circulation and can restart weak hearts without even touching heart rhythm.

But Big Pharma said… pass.

Stroke patients have regained motor function—even years later—after using DMSO.

Why? Because DMSO “shocks” dormant cells back to life.

It works best when used immediately after a stroke or brain injury.

Timing is everything—but no one is telling you to use DMSO post-stroke.

DMSO heals ulcers and stops GI bleeding.

Study after study showed it outperformed drugs like cimetidine and prevented ulcer relapse better than anything on the market.

It also treats irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, and bleeding gastritis. Wow!

Studies have shown that DMSO can reverse ARDS (a common COVID killer), protect the lungs from smoke, trauma, shock, and edema, heal pulmonary fibrosis, and even save sheep from fatal smoke inhalation when nebulized.

But here’s the jaw-dropper: In the only human ARDS study, three patients near death were given IV DMSO.

All three patients recovered. One had completely normal lungs in just 7 days. Really.

How was this not global news?!

DMSO even protects the liver—shielding it from alcohol, industrial toxins, anesthetics, cirrhosis, and even surgery.

In one study, terminal cirrhosis patients given oral DMSO and aloe not only lived but improved dramatically.

And they were supposed to be dead within a year.

DMSO has been used to chemically dissolve gallstones.

It even helped rats recover from blocked bile ducts. Normally, that would be a death sentence.

And this is not just a theory. It’s all published research.

DMSO has reversed kidney failure from ischemia, radiation, antibiotics, and mercury.

In one study, every rat with renal failure from artery clamping died—except those given DMSO.

Those rats not only lived, but they recovered!

DMSO protects the pancreas from autoimmune attacks, boosts insulin response, and reduces the need for insulin.

It has also been shown to dramatically relieve pancreatitis—one of the hardest conditions to treat.

And yes, it helps with diabetic nerve pain, too.

DMSO can even cure interstitial cystitis, prostatitis, radiation cystitis, and painful urination.

One doctor reported curing 40 out of 40 bacterial prostatitis cases with antibiotics mixed in DMSO—delivered by catheter.

With zero recurrences.

Zero.

In a Chilean study, 57% of women with blocked fallopian tubes became pregnant after DMSO-based treatments.

Compare that to modern surgery’s 10–30% success rate.

It helps with pelvic pain, endometriosis, and uterine inflammation.

So why does DMSO work for all of these things? It almost sounds too good to be true!

DMSO penetrates deeply, carries other compounds with it, stops inflammation, reduces oxidative stress, preserves ATP production, and brings dying cells back online.

It’s a true regenerative therapy.

That’s why it was banned.

DMSO couldn’t be patented. It was too versatile. Too safe. Too cheap.

So, of course, it threatened billion-dollar pharmaceutical markets.

The only option was for the FDA to turn on it, and the public never knew why.

Interested in trying DMSO yourself? Here are some safety tips:

• Start low: 30–50% topical

• Do a patch test first

• Only use oral if tolerated

• Always dilute in water or aloe

• Use glass containers (not plastic)

• Only apply to clean skin because DMSO pulls in anything it touches

Thanks to

for working so hard to revive interest in DMSO.

Too many lives are being lost to treatable diseases, and too many people are living in pain when they don’t need to.

The FDA tried to erase DMSO. But the truth is impossible to hide forever.

