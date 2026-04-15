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Vincent Vaiano's avatar
Vincent Vaiano
1h

I've seen multiple articles about people facing a similar decision who choose "not chemo" since Newman's decision. My mother passed away from the big C in '01. She was pushed into the Conventional Western Medical route of chemo and drugs despite being told there was zero chance of success. Now, with there being up to 6 different ways available to kill cancer cells, or to prevent cancer cells from continuing to live & thrive, there's really no need to feed the "chemo machine" any more.

There's really only one decision for anyone who wants to continue their life with dignity, and with a better chance of success than the entire conventional western medical route of chemo and Big Phrama drugs. There's Dr Burzynski, whom the TX Med Board & FDA have spent over $250M attempting to take his patent and attempted to put him in jail for daring to create his own pharmaceutical company and his own cancer curing drug. Thankfully, the FDA and TX Medical Board have failed up to this point. All of these documents are legal documents are are public record for anyone willing to do their homework to check my words. They have succeeded in limiting his marketing and reach by limiting all sales to the state of TX over the past 40+ years.

There's the CIA known, wormwood route, which is the main ingredient in Ivermectin. Combining that with Fenbendazole and/or Menbedazole has lead to over 8,000 testimonials for cancer sufferers who've been told by programmed doctors that there's only one way.

That leads to the CIA known cleaning of parasites, the DMSO route, and the fasting route. Understanding how the cancer cells eats, and its need for sugar, glucose, and how it takes in glycogen stores makes this one quite obvious for even the least of the biology and chemistry people like me. (I am stating that I am not an expert, but I do read and educate myself to the way the body actually works instead of just trusting what the messaging tries to tell me via television, news, movies, etc.)

Of course, there's Otto' Warburg's proven science of cutting off the oxygen supply for cancer and Warburg's winning of the Nobel Prize in Physiology for his work showing cancer's susceptibility to an oxygenated environment in 1931. That's 6 ways to rid the body of cancer with less money, pain, and less headache. Yet, if anyone shares these details; their words are ostracized, they are vilified for daring to think or believe there's another Source higher than the Conventional Medical community, and they are killed in the press and sometimes killed in real life for challenging the Evil Empire's system.

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WisdomOverIQ's avatar
WisdomOverIQ
18m

It important to note and share that the cure to cancer has been here, in many forms, for YEARS. Dr Thomas Seyfried PhD, proved how cancer cells can be starved without starving the patient because the cancer cells only use two fuels - glucose & glutamine. This is based on the science of Warburg, but continued to its conclusion.

You can use nutrition to achieve this without the need for ANY dangerous treatments that are commonly used in current times.

Dr Eric Berg has shared practical nutrition information to accomplish this.

Both have shared full citations of the science. Results have shown success for all forms of cancer, all stages, all ages ... even for supposed inoperable tumors, such as gioplastomas.

It should be obvious why "BigPharma" ignores, or even tries to suppress, such life saving information - if they can't patent it, they can't profit from it. In addition, the affordable cure from Mother Nature & human biology threatens their VERY profitable (but dangerous) cancer treatments.

The same is true for "BigCorp" (monopolies) who profit from so many foods & other products that CAUSE cancer in the first place. Corporations that have proven to value Profits over Lives certainly lack morals, and will not change until We the People force them to do so.

We do this either by policy, regulations & laws - which have a history of failure, loopholes & corruption - OR by voting with our dollar by spending on healthier options.

The latter is much more effective in the short term because you can rely on their Greed for Profits to force them to self correct.

The former is required, as well, long term to deal with companies that lack morals, which shouldn't exist based on common sense, but history has proven are far too common.

Options appear limited because of the "allowance" of excessive monopolization in nearly all areas of Capitalism, undermining the competition that will keep it healthy. ALL Monopolies should be banned in ALL forms, as they lead to corruption & evil practices, sooner or later, if not by design in the first place.

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