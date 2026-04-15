The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

In 2008, beloved actor Paul Newman made a medical decision that revealed wisdom ahead of its time.

He had been diagnosed with lung cancer, underwent chemotherapy, only to later discover his condition was terminal.

Newman faced a defining choice:

• He could undergo aggressive hospital-based interventions that might extend his life by a few months.

• Or he could walk away from the hospital, spend his final days at home, and die on his own terms, surrounded by those he loved.

Newman chose the latter, choosing quality over quantity, spending his final days with his wife, Joanne, and his daughters.

Newman had always been known for his humility and grounded perspective.

But perhaps one of his greatest gifts was the wisdom he left behind on how to view death.

For most of history, death wasn’t treated as a medical emergency waiting to be solved.

It was something people lived alongside, something families experienced together, something that unfolded in familiar places with meaning and context.

Today, that entire framework has been replaced with a model that treats death as a technical failure.

And the consequences of that shift show up most clearly at the very end.

Now, one of the most common places people die is in a hospital.

Surrounded by machines, protocols, and interventions that are often deeply uncomfortable and, in many cases, unlikely to even change the outcome.

What used to be a personal transition has turned into a clinical process.

And most people don’t realize how different those two experiences actually are until they’re in the midst of it.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Timeless perspectives for navigating the most challenging moment of our lives.

End-of-life care in hospitals is frequently invasive—and not in a minor way.

Procedures like CPR, which are often portrayed as dramatic life-saving moments, can involve significant physical trauma when done correctly, including broken ribs, and yet they are still routinely performed—even when the likelihood of meaningful recovery is extremely low.

Here’s where the numbers really matter.

In hospital settings, the survival rate for CPR is only around 23 to 25 percent. And outside of hospitals it drops closer to 10 percent.

Those are not reassuring odds, yet most people are never told this in a clear, direct way when big decisions are being made in real time.

And despite those odds, aggressive intervention remains the default path, not the exception.

Families are often placed in impossible positions, feeling like choosing anything less than full intervention means giving up.

But in reality they’re being asked to navigate a system that is structurally biased toward doing more, regardless of whether or not it aligns with the patient’s wishes.

Most people have no idea how aggressive end-of-life care actually gets—or how low the odds of survival really are.

A Midwestern Doctor’s full breakdown goes deeper into what patients are never told.

Timeless perspectives for navigating the most challenging moment of our lives.

There’s a revealing contradiction buried in all of this.

Doctors, the people who understand this system better than anyone else, consistently make different choices for themselves.

They are less likely to undergo surgery in their final months, less likely to be admitted to intensive care, and less likely to die in hospitals compared to the general population.

That gap alone should raise serious questions.

The gap suggests that the people with the most knowledge about how end-of-life care actually works are quietly opting out of it.

While the broader public continues to be funneled directly into it, often without a full understanding of what that experience will look like or what the real outcomes tend to be.

And this isn’t happening in a vacuum.

End-of-life care represents one of the largest categories of medical spending, which creates a set of incentives that don’t always align with patient comfort, dignity, or even long-term outcomes.

When a system is structured this way, doing more becomes the default—even when more doesn’t actually help.

Over time, this has led to something deeper than just overtreatment.

It has changed how people think about death itself.

Instead of being something understood and prepared for, it becomes something feared, avoided, and ultimately handed over to institutions that operate on protocols rather than personal meaning.

That shift has consequences.

Because when death is treated as something to be fought at all costs, it often becomes more painful, more isolating, and more disconnected from the values that actually matter most to people in their final moments.

You can see this clearly in how people reflect at the end of life.

Again and again, what surfaces isn’t a desire for more procedures or more time in a hospital bed.

It’s a focus on relationships, authenticity, unresolved conversations, and the impact they had on others—things that the current system is not designed to prioritize.

This is part of what makes the medicalization of death so problematic.

At the exact moment when autonomy matters most, it is often reduced.

Decisions are made quickly, under pressure, within a system that favors intervention.

Patients can quickly lose control over how their final days actually unfold. And there’s no chance for a redo.

Even within this system, there are signals pointing in a different direction.

Hospice care has grown, and more people are beginning to question whether dying at home, in a familiar environment, surrounded by people they trust, might be a fundamentally better experience than a highly medicalized death inside a hospital.

There’s a reason doctors make very different end-of-life decisions than their patients.

A Midwestern Doctor breaks down exactly why—and what they know that most people don’t.

Timeless perspectives for navigating the most challenging moment of our lives.

But at the same time, another shocking trend is emerging.

Medically assisted dying is becoming more normalized.

Countries like Canada are reporting that over 5 percent of deaths now fall into this category.

That’s a new layer of ethical tension that society is only beginning to grapple with.

When systems are strained and resources are limited, the line between offering a choice and subtly encouraging it can become blurred, especially for vulnerable patients who may already feel like a burden or lack adequate support.

And that’s a scary place to be.

All of this points to a deeper issue that goes beyond policy or individual decisions.

Modern medicine has become incredibly effective at intervening in the body, but far less equipped to handle the psychological, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of dying, even though those are often the aspects people care about most in the end.

This gap becomes especially clear when you look at how consciousness is treated.

The dominant model assumes that consciousness is produced entirely by the brain, but a growing body of observations—from near-death experiences to unusual transplant cases—raises questions about whether that model fully explains what happens as life comes to an end.

Across cultures and throughout history, death has been understood as more than just a biological shutdown.

For many generations, it has been treated as a transition, something that requires preparation, awareness, and, in many traditions, a form of guidance that modern systems largely ignore.

When that dimension is removed, something important is lost.

The process becomes mechanical, stripped of meaning, and disconnected from the frameworks that have helped humans navigate this moment for thousands of years.

This thread only scratches the surface.

The article dives deeper into the spiritual side of dying—and what countless near-death accounts suggest actually happens at the end.

Timeless perspectives for navigating the most challenging moment of our lives.

One of the most powerful takeaways from people who have gone through the dying process, or closely witnessed it, is how much clarity emerges right at the end.

Priorities shift. Regrets surface. What once seemed important fades.

What truly mattered becomes obvious, but often too late to fully act on.

That clarity is invaluable.

But in a system that medicalizes death, there is often very little space to access it in a meaningful way.

Because the focus remains on extending life rather than understanding the life that was lived.

Which brings us back to a simple and uncomfortable question.

If the people who understand the system best are choosing a different path for themselves, why isn’t that the path most people are being guided toward?

If death is one of the most important moments in a human life, why has it been almost entirely handed over to a system that treats it as a problem to solve rather than an experience to navigate?

Reclaiming a better way to die doesn’t mean rejecting medicine.

It means recognizing its limits, restoring autonomy, and making conscious decisions about how you want that final chapter to unfold—before someone else makes those decisions for you.

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Timeless perspectives for navigating the most challenging moment of our lives.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Great Cholesterol Scam and The Dangers of Statins

The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

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