The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ARG3X plorer's avatar
ARG3X plorer
3h

I ran some statistics years ago and found 19 out of 20, young, white male, active shooters had been on Ritalin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Photos of the alleged killer on the stairwells shows a backpack and no gun. When he jumped off the roof, it looked like he had something that was about half the size of a rifle. They found a rifle, which I don’t believe can be broken down in the woods just too many questions that makes things suspicious..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture