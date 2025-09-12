29-year-old UVU mathematics student Hunter Kozak set out to prove to Kirk how peaceful transgender people are — just before his question was followed by the gunshot that ended Kirk’s life.

“The point I was trying to make is how peaceful the left was (long pause) right before he got shot,” Kozak said in a video statement.

Speaking with Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5, Kozak revealed that he planned to press Kirk with: “Did you run a statistical analysis on that?” — challenging him to provide the burden of proof that trans shooters make up “too many” mass shootings once gang violence is excluded.

Leave a comment

But Kozak never got the chance to follow up. The conversation was cut short by a fatal gunshot wound to Kirk’s neck.

It’s a tragic exchange that will forever live in infamy.

Watch the full conversation below:

NOTE: In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s tragic death, VigilantFox.com is fully committed to covering this story from every angle.

We believe this is a pivotal moment that will shape the future of left vs. right, as we work to uncover exactly what happened — and why.

We will not let up in covering this story and giving it the full attention it deserves. Thank you for your support.