STORY #1 - Canada just crossed a line that should terrify every free nation. A new bill would let the government instantly cut off your internet, phone, and even your online banking—simply for saying the “wrong thing.”

If passed, Canada’s Industry Minister could declare your words a “threat” and erase your digital existence without warning. No court order. No appeal. And the most chilling part? It can all be done in secret—you wouldn’t even be allowed to say it happened.

This is the Digital ID agenda in motion. The World Economic Forum admits “digital identity” will decide who gets to participate in society. Canada is the testing ground. The U.S. is next, with Real ID already laying the foundation.

Senator Rand Paul is fighting to stop it before this technocratic nightmare spreads south. Because once speech is tied to access, freedom itself disappears.

The clock is ticking—Maria Zeee reveals how close we are to a digital gulag.

STORY #2 - A newly uncovered FBI memo reveals that Biden’s DOJ secretly spied on eight GOP senators in a politically charged operation called “Arctic Frost.”

The Bureau tracked the private phone data of Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, and others—all under Special Counsel Jack Smith’s direction.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says the investigation shattered constitutional limits, calling it “arguably worse than Watergate.” Whistleblowers confirmed the FBI also accessed the government phones of Donald Trump and Mike Pence, while nearly a hundred conservative groups were caught in the dragnet.

Governor Ron DeSantis asked what millions of Americans are thinking: “So what will be done about this?” After years of scandals, from Russiagate to Arctic Frost, Americans don’t need more evidence of corruption—they need justice.

Maria Zeee explains why this may be the most explosive abuse of power in modern U.S. history.

STORY #3 - A massive study of over 8 million people has rocked the medical world—concluding that ALL COVID VACCINES are tied to a higher risk of cancer.

Yet just yesterday, the CDC and Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O’Neill celebrated a “return to informed consent,” keeping these same shots on the market.

Researchers found alarming increases across major cancers: breast (20%), colorectal (28%), gastric (34%), lung (53%), prostate (69%), and thyroid (35%). Experts now warn that the spike protein may be directly carcinogenic—a finding dismissed by the mainstream but confirmed by top oncologists and epidemiologists.

Still, U.S. officials recommend the shots for anyone with “risk factors” like obesity, heart disease, neurological issues, and even “physical inactivity.” That’s nearly the entire population.

If this is what they call informed consent, why are Americans still being kept in the dark about shedding—and the truth behind these cancer risks? Maria Zeee exposes what they never wanted you to see.

