The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Joe Rogan fell into stunned silence as Dr. Casey Means rattled off one disturbing health stat after another.

“We are getting destroyed, and it’s very recent, and it’s accelerating,” she warned.

• “74% of Americans are overweight or obese.”

• “Young adult cancers are going up 79% in the last 10 years.”

• “25% of men now under 40 have erectile dysfunction.”

• “50%, now, of American adults have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. These were diseases where there was 1% of Americans in 1950 had type 2 diabetes. Now it’s 50% of Americans have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.”

• “Alzheimer’s, dementia are going through the roof.”

• “Young adult dementias have increased, like, three times since 2012. So early onset dementias.”

• “One in two Americans are expected to have cancer in their lifetime now, one in two.”

• “One in [31] children has autism now, in the United States. That was one in 150 in the year 2000.”

• “In California, where I live, [Autism rates are] one in 22. One in 22 with a lifetime neurodevelopmental disorder.”

• “Infertility going up 1% per year.”

• “77% of young Americans can’t serve in the military because of obesity or drug abuse.”

• “Autoimmune diseases. Some studies are saying they’re going up 13% per year.”

• “Heart disease, which is almost totally preventable, is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing around 800,000 people per year.”

“It’s basically like all of us are a little bit dead while we’re alive,” Dr. Means said.

These aren’t unrelated crises. They share the same biological pattern — a body stuck in survival mode.

And once you understand what’s keeping your body there, the path to real healing finally makes sense.

What if what triggers chronic disease isn’t actually a malfunction?

Cells aren’t dead.

Or mutated.

Or broken beyond repair.

They’re just shut down.

What if our cells do that because they’re just trying to survive?

That single shift in perspective changes everything.

And it explains far more than modern medicine will ever admit.

It could even mean that modern medicine is going about healing all wrong.

When cells are exposed to overwhelming stress—things like toxins, infection, trauma, and immune overactivation—they do something deeply intelligent.

They conserve energy.

They reduce output.

They enter a low-function survival mode.

In the short term, this saves you.

But if your cells get stuck here, it becomes disease.

Because survival mode is not the same thing as health.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Mitochondria, the engines of our cells, don’t just produce energy. They sense danger.

When threat signals accumulate (oxidative stress, inflammatory cytokines, hypoxia), mitochondria reduce ATP production and shift metabolic pathways.

This process isn’t a sign of failure. It’s a defense.

But it’s only meant to be temporary.

This phenomenon has been described as the Cell Danger Response (CDR).

When triggered by a threat, our cells decrease energy output, alter membrane potential, increase inflammatory signaling, shift toward glycolysis, and reduce communication with neighboring cells.

It’s a biological lockdown. And low energy becomes the new normal.

But this state is not necessarily irreversible damage.

It’s a posture. Think of it as a defensive setting. Kind of like a biological “power-saving mode.”

Some chronic diseases may represent a body that never received the signal that it was safe to resume full function again.

That means instead of simply treating symptoms, we need to figure out how to make the body feel safe again.

Look at how many chronic conditions seen today share similar features:

Fibrosis

Long COVID

Chronic fatigue

Autoimmune diseases

Neurodegenerative disorders

Persistent inflammatory syndromes

Different names, but something big is shared between them.

Overlapping patterns of cellular shutdown, impaired cellular energy, and altered signaling.

And that overlap is unlikely to be merely a coincidence.

When mitochondria remain suppressed energy production stays low, necessary repair processes stall, inflammation lingers, and tissues fail to regenerate.

Patients are told that their “labs are normal.”

But their cells are clearly not functioning at full capacity.

Biological stress accumulates overtime. And we’re dealing with so much in our modern lives.

Not just psychological stress—but physiological strain like:

Environmental toxins

Persistent infections

Nutrient deficiencies

Chronic inflammation

Metabolic overload

Over time, these constant pressures can push our cells into defensive behavior.

The full article from A Midwestern Doctor lays out the biochemical cascade—step by step—showing how immune activation, oxidative stress, and metabolic shifts interlock into a self-perpetuating loop.

Once you see it mapped out, many “mystery illnesses” are no longer mysterious.

When cells reduce activity, predictable consequences follow.

Detoxification slows.

Repair slows.

Mitochondrial efficiency drops.

Signaling becomes distorted.

The body compensates but that compensation eventually becomes what we call disease.

Why doesn’t mainstream medicine frame disease this way?

Instead of asking: “What drug suppresses this symptom?”

We should be asking: “What made these cells sense danger and feel unsafe?”

But modern medicine doesn’t ask the right questions because it’s easier and more profitable to suppress inflammation, cover symptoms, and target isolated pathways.

It takes time and effort to restore systemic cellular function. And it’s harder to monetize.

The full article from A Midwestern Doctor connects these dots across immunology, oncology, neurology, and metabolic science—showing how one core survival mechanism may underlie multiple disease categories.

This unifying model challenges decades of fragmented thinking.

So what reverses shutdown?

No, you can’t simply suppress inflammation.

You must restore what’s gone wrong. Mitochondrial function, redox balance, membrane charge, oxygen utilization, and cellular communication.

That’s terrain restoration.

Historically, therapies like ultraviolet blood irradiation, certain metabolic interventions, and redox-supporting compounds showed surprising benefits across unrelated conditions.

That makes a lot of sense if the root problem is actually cellular suppression.

If disease represents cells stuck in defense mode, then healing requires convincing them it’s safe to turn back on.

That’s a fundamentally different paradigm than attacking the disease.

The full article from A Midwestern Doctor explores why this model also helps explain post-viral syndromes and why some individuals never fully recover after immune stress events.

It reframes long-term complications in biochemical terms—not psychological ones.

This perspective explains why some patients improve dramatically when a key stressor is identified and removed.

The body was not irreversibly broken.

It was braced.

When the threat recedes, cells can gradually resume normal function.

But if stressors remain unidentified…

If new ones continue accumulating…

If treatment suppresses symptoms without reducing danger signals…

Cells remain in low-power mode.

And patients are told their condition is mysterious, idiopathic, or lifelong.

Modern medicine excels at emergency intervention.

And it struggles with chronic dysfunction.

Because chronic disease is rarely a single bullet.

It’s a long-term shift in cellular state that times time and attention to fix.

If cells turning off underlies disease, then many current treatments are simply managing downstream effects—not addressing the core metabolic freeze.

That would explain why so many chronic patients cycle through therapies without true resolution.

The question isn’t just, what pathogen caused this, or what gene mutated?

We need to be asking questions like, what is pushing these cells into survival mode?

And how do we make it safe enough for the body to turn itself back on?

Until then, we won’t experience real healing.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

