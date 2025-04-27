The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
7m

It turns out that the FDA saw the immense profit margins of snake oil salesmen and said, "We gotta get in on this."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
43m

Excuse my language but FDA=FuckingDumbAsses! God did not create all these diseases! Govs did!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture