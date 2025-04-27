The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The first FDA chief tried to protect Americans from deadly additives. He was forced, and Big Industry has been poisoning us ever since.

Today, the corruption runs even deeper, and you’ll be furious when you see how they rigged the system with fake “safety” loopholes.

Let’s start at the beginning.

Harvey Wiley, the first FDA chief, proved that additives like formaldehyde, borax, and copper sulfate were harming Americans.

The food industry panicked.

So they hijacked the government and, in 1912, they forced Wiley out—along with all of his concerns.

Wiley later wrote a book about it called The History of A Crime Against the Food Law, where he exposed exactly what happened.

He warned that “the government would not protect the people” and said only “an outraged public” could defeat Big Food and Big Pharma.

Wiley's warning was clear. The government won’t save you.

Because every time lawmakers tried to regulate dangerous products, industry lobbyists crushed the effort.

Every time.

And that’s still happening today. More than 100 years later.

And now, thousands of chemicals—aluminum, benzoates, nitrates—have been greenlit without proper safety testing.

They’re “generally recognized as safe,” and if you’re paying attention, you’ve probably realized GRAS is a scam.

Since 2000, 99% of new food additives have entered the food supply through the GRAS loophole.

And chronic illnesses have continued to skyrocket.

These “safe” additives aren’t just useless, filler ingredients—many of them are literally toxic.

Long-term exposure can damage organs, disrupt hormones, and accelerate aging.

And one of the worst offenders? Aluminum.

It’s everywhere. And it silently wrecks your blood, your brain, and your body.

In 1962, the Kefauver–Harris Amendment gave the FDA sweeping new powers.

It sounded good on paper, but it turned drug approval into a pay-to-play scheme.

You can probably see where this is going.

Big Pharma spent billions on trials... and the FDA gave them what they wanted.

With the FDA’s new power, they began requiring extremely costly randomized controlled trials and framed this as the “gold standard.”

In reality, they just made it impossible for small innovators to compete—and let Big Pharma rig the system with trials they funded.

Innovation suffered, and science became a business model.

And it’s been a business ever since.

But we’re told to trust it. And questioning it makes you a “science denier.”

You may have seen some of @MidwesternDoc’s recent work on DMSO. What happened to DMSO is a perfect example of the FDA’s war on America’s Health. Learn more here:

DMSO is a cheap, natural, miracle-like treatment.

It can help with strokes, paralysis, chronic pain, infections, diseases, and even cancer.

So why haven’t most people heard of it?

Because in the 1960s the FDA declared it “dangerous” with no evidence.

Not because it didn’t work.

But because it worked too well.

DMSO threatened the drug market—and the FDA didn’t want to process all the new applications it would create.

So they buried it for 30+ years.

The FDA has spent decades attacking therapies that work.

Especially things that are free or cost effective and heal, not just mask symptoms.

The list is endless, but here are a few:

• GHB (natural sleep aid)

• Sunlight

• Raw milk

• Umbilical stem cells

• Chelation

• Psychedelics for PTSD

• Even seed-oil-free baby formula

Hopefully, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s leadership, we’ll finally see some progress in the right direction.

He’s right.

The war on public health has been going on for decades. And it needs to end.

Public health agencies looking the other way when vaccine harm has been obvious didn’t start with COVID.

This massive betrayal of trust had people asking, “How could this have happened?”

What many of them didn’t realize was that this isn’t new.

It happened because this is how it’s supposed to happen. This is always how it happens.

Here’s a brief rundown of vaccine cover-ups and failures by the FDA and the CDC:

• 1976 swine flu shot caused paralysis

• Gulf War vaccines triggered lifelong illness

• The HPV shot causes autoimmunity and cancer

• COVID vaccines are contaminated with DNA-altering plasmids are still doing untold damage still today.

• The polio vaccine gave the cancer-causing virus SV-40 to up to nearly 100 million Americans, never warned the public, and buried the resulting spike in cancer rates

And the FDA knew. The FDA knew all of it.

And here’s a short list of other disastrous drug approvals:

• SSRIs got approved even though trials showed they cause suicide and violence.

• New Alzheimer’s drugs were greenlit after the advisory committee voted no.

• Ozempic was rushed to market—with no long-term safety data.

It’s all about profit over people.

So, what’s the real problem here?

Well, the FDA has 4 fatal flaws:

1. Corruption (regulators have endless Big Pharma ties)

2. No accountability (they never revoke approvals, even when there is evidence of harm)

3. Inadequate resources (they can’t do their job, effectively regulating all foods and drugs in the U.S. is just too big of a task)

4. Selective prosecution (they only go after people who can’t fight back and the treatments that actually heal)

Great, now we know the problem. But can it be fixed?

Yes—but not by trusting the system and making some massive changes:

• Ban conflicts of interest

• Create separate approval tracks for natural vs pharma

• Make all trial data public

• Let the market decide what works

• Revoke unsafe drug approvals faster

But one thing is certain…

The FDA will never fix itself.

Change only happens when we the people demand it.

That’s why the MAHA movement is so powerful. Because it’s not just a vote.

You’re refusing to be poisoned.

You’re refusing to be lied to.

And you’re refusing to be silenced.

This isn’t just about health.

It’s about freedom.

SUMMARY

• The FDA was hijacked over 100 years ago when Harvey Wiley, the first chief, was forced out for exposing toxic additives.

• Wiley warned that the government wouldn’t protect the people — only public outrage could stop Big Food and Big Pharma.

• Today, thousands of chemicals enter the food supply through fake “safety” loopholes like GRAS, fueling a surge in chronic illness.

• The FDA buries cheap, effective treatments like DMSO to protect Big Pharma’s profits.

• From vaccine disasters to deadly drug approvals, the FDA’s history is a trail of corruption, coverups, and betrayal.

• Real change will only come when the people demand it — because the system will never fix itself.

