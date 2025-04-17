The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Back in 1968, the FDA discovered something incredible: a common dye combined with DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) could destroy cancer cells without harming healthy ones. Instead of fast-tracking this breakthrough, they chose to bury the evidence.

But now, as

shows, doctors have proven this combination works—safely treating otherwise “incurable” cancers.

DMSO—or Dimethyl sulfoxide—was discovered in the 1960s and quickly gained medical recognition.

It turns out DMSO has a shocking ability to treat everything from inflammation and stroke to autoimmune diseases and even cancer.

The dye used in combination with DMSO was Hematoxylin, a natural extract traditionally used for staining tissue under a microscope.

When doctors combined it with DMSO, they witnessed something extraordinary: aggressive, recurring cancers began to vanish.

It worked even in cases where standard treatments had failed. The results were so promising, they should’ve launched a new era of cancer care.

But the good news didn’t last long.

DMSO’s momentum was cut short.

Regulatory suppression and pharmaceutical interests had their say.

And once again, it was all about profit over people.

Now, decades later, DMSO’s astonishing potential in cancer treatment remains largely forgotten.

Thanks to

, the good news about DMSO is finally making waves again and reaching a wider audience.

This article compiles hundreds of studies showing just how DMSO could transform everything we thought we knew about cancer.

Before we dive deeper into the promise of DMSO, let’s review some important things about cancer and its treatment.

Simply put, cancer is hard to treat. And that’s the truth—isn’t just part of the medical industry script.

Cancer isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Two people can have the same type of cancer with completely different causes. And those two people can respond quite differently to treatment.

That’s why standardized treatments—even holistic ones—will fail for some patients.

Add to this the fear surrounding a cancer diagnosis.

The overwhelming influence of profit-driven treatment models.

The sheer number of available treatments.

And social pressure to follow the conventional protocols.

You can begin to see why many patients feel helpless.

And why many often just do what their doctor says.

But did you know that oncologists often earn 65% of their income from chemotherapy drugs?

Sixty-five percent!

More than half of their income comes from prescribing drugs to their patients—not from curing them.

Cancer drugs are the most profitable pharmaceutical products on the planet.

The system isn’t designed to cure cancer. It’s designed to manage it—for profit.

DMSO is actually a naturally occurring compound with a remarkable profile.

DMSO is:

Anti-inflammatory

Antioxidant

Non-toxic at therapeutic doses

Able to penetrate cell membranes and the blood-brain barrier

After its discovery in the 1960s, DMSO quickly became America’s most desired drug!

Just look at this 60 Minutes segment on DMSO from 1980.

This isn’t quack science. DMSO has been studied extensively.

And those studies have shown that it helps treat a wide range of issues ranging from mild to life threatening:

Strokes and neurological disorders

Autoimmune inflammation

Chronic pain

Skin conditions

Infectious diseases

Internal organ dysfunction

Cancer

There’s also a wealth of anecdotal evidence from DMSO users who sing its praises. Just look at the comments on this article by

.

One of the most incredible effects of DMSO is its ability to differentiate cancer cells.

Cancer involves dedifferentiated cells—cells that have lost their structure, purpose, and connection to the body. They divide and overtake the body.

DMSO can stop this process and turn cancer cells back into normal, healthy cells.

What?!

Why isn’t this treatment option number one for everyone suffering from cancer?! How did this information get successfully suppressed and memory-holed?

The truth about DMSO is even more jaw-dropping than you think.

Back in 1971, a virologist accidentally discovered that DMSO could stop leukemic cells from growing.

At 2% concentration, it caused most of the cancer cells to differentiate back to normal cells.

At 3%, it stopped their growth.

At 5%... It killed them.

In 2025, why is DMSO not a household name?

But it wasn’t just one study in 1971 that showed this encouraging effect.

Over time, hundreds of studies confirmed DMSO’s differentiating power across many cancer types: leukemia, melanoma, breast, liver, colon, prostate, brain cancers, and more.

Studies have consistently found that DMSO:

Increased tumor-suppressing genes like p21 and PTEN

Suppressed oncogenes like c-myc and ras

Altered cell membranes and cytoskeletons

Triggered apoptosis (programmed cell death)

Made changes that were often permanent and irreversible

And this didn’t just happen in test tubes.

For a peek into just how many studies have shown DMSO’s ability to differentiate multiple types of cancers, check out

article.

Because cancer and cancer treatment aren’t one-size-fits-all, I’m not surprised to learn that sometimes DMSO isn’t able to fully eradicate cancer.

But guess what? It consistently weakened it—which is huge!

DMSO makes tumors less aggressive and more vulnerable to other forms of treatment.

Sometimes it’s necessary to throw everything AND the kitchen sink at cancer. And in that case, DMSO makes it all a lot more effective.

DMSO does what most immunotherapies aim to do: it makes tumors visible to the immune system.

Cancers usually survive by hiding from your immune cells. But DMSO exposes them.

Unlike immune-suppressing drugs commonly prescribed to cancer patients, DMSO enhances the immune response to cancer.

It boosts the expression of cell surface antigens, activates natural killer cells, and enhances the immune response to tumors.

Sign me up!

In one 2016 study, researchers treated cancer cells with DMSO and injected them into mice.

The mice developed immunity—not just to that cancer, but to other types as well!

That sounds a lot like a cancer vaccine… that’s actually a vaccine.

And there’s no toxic additives or mRNA. Great!

If you or anyone you love has ever fought cancer, you know just how painful it can be. Cancer hurts.

And so does chemotherapy and radiation.

Addictive opioids like fentanyl are commonly prescribed for late-stage cancer pain, but even they don’t always work. And they have their own unwelcome side effects.

DMSO, on the other hand, has provided relief in cases where nothing else worked. And without the nasty side effects.

Hundreds of patients have reported life-changing relief, and studies have confirmed DMSO’s effectiveness, too.

DMSO works when opioids don’t because it works through an entirely different mechanism.

It addresses nerve sensitization and inflammation at the root. It’s not a bandaid.

DMSO has even helped patients with “incurable” metastatic cancer—which causes some of the most unbearable pain known—to reduce or eliminate opioid use.

It almost sounds too good to be true…

Not only does DMSO help with debilitating cancer pain, it has a rare ability to protect your healthy tissue while making cancer cells more sensitive to treatment.

In animal studies, DMSO prevented radiation-induced skin damage, cataracts, kidney injury, and intestinal destruction.

It protected against fibrosis, adhesions, and long-term inflammation caused by radiation.

It reduced chemotherapy toxicity—especially to the heart, kidneys, and nervous system—without protecting cancer cells.

In one study, DMSO protected stem cells from radiation but did not protect leukemia cells.

And in others, DMSO increased the potency of chemotherapy drugs—reducing the dose needed and making side effects far more manageable!

You read that right. DMSO makes chemotherapy more effective and safer.

Why? Because it:

Increases drug absorption into tumors (including in the brain)

Enhances drug concentration in key organs and lymph nodes

Bypasses cellular resistance by altering the cancer cell membrane

Triggers programmed cell death in cancer while protecting normal tissue

In many studies, the addition of DMSO enabled the use of lower doses of chemotherapy.

It’s also been used in combination therapies with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vinblastine, and other potent drugs.

One study even showed that 57 out of 65 patients with incurable cancers achieved partial or full remission when DMSO was combined with chemotherapy and amino acids.

Great news for cancer patients—less great for oncologists.

And it’s great for non-conventional treatments, too. DMSO’s value isn’t limited to pharmaceuticals.

It has the potential to revolutionize cancer care as we know it by boosting the effects of natural treatments, like:

Vitamin A and retinoic acid

Vitamin D

Alpha-lipoic acid

Plant-based compounds

Butyrate

Oxygen therapy

Because it penetrates tissues so effectively, it makes topical and oral therapies dramatically more effective.

For skin cancer and precancerous lesions, photodynamic therapy using DMSO and 5-ALA has yielded clearance rates as high as 90%!

But despite the growing mountain of evidence, the FDA has blocked nearly all uses of DMSO.

Except for one.

The FDA approved DMSO to treat extravasation injuries, which occur when chemo drugs leak into surrounding tissue. These accidents can cause severe tissue damage and necrosis.

In dozens of studies, DMSO was the only substance that could reliably prevent this.

While this is a clear acknowledgment of DMSO’s healing power, maybe patients with extravasation injuries wouldn’t have them in the first place if DMSO were used from the get go—not just to clean up the mess caused by their cancer treatment.

Shockingly, DMSO is widely used today in research labs, particularly in cancer research.

It’s used to cryopreserve cells, carry drugs, and trigger differentiation. Scientists know how powerful it is; that’s why it’s used every day in research.

But outside the lab? Its use is blocked.

Why? Because it threatens a $500 billion business model.

Chemotherapy is the lifeblood of the cancer treatment industry, and oncologists earn around 65% of their income from these drugs.

Do you think they want to offer a treatment that allows lower doses and causes fewer side effects (side effects that typically require additional treatment)?

Of course not. That’s a threat to their livelihood and the billion-dollar cancer industry.

When researchers tried to launch human trials of DMSO-chemo combinations, they were shut down.

It’s that bad.

But despite the barriers and decades-long battle to suppress it, DMSO’s revival is happening.

Right now.

More cancer patients are asking about it. More integrative doctors are using it. More researchers are revisiting the data and finally asking questions.

What we need now is…

More public awareness and education.

More patient demand for informed choice.

More independent clinical research.

And more open-minded collaboration between integrative and conventional medicine.

Cancer patients and their families deserve better than a system that hides viable treatments and milks them for every dollar they have. They deserve better than treatments that ravage the body, leaving it weakened and vulnerable.

DMSO is not a silver bullet. But it’s the best Swiss army knife of cancer care we’ve got. By far.

And it certainly shouldn’t be withheld.

DMSO has been proven to weaken tumors, restore normal cell function, activate the immune response to cancer, boost treatment effectiveness, protect healthy tissue, and relieve pain.

It’s an answer to a prayer that’s been prayed by millions of people.

The real tragedy is that most people—doctors included—don’t even know it exists.

But we can change that.

If someone you love is facing cancer, they deserve to know about DMSO.

This is the kind of breakthrough the cancer industry hopes you’ll never find. But now that you have, you can share it—and change the trajectory of a terrifying diagnosis.

Part 2 of this thread will cover the details of DMSO’s incredible ability to transform cancer—practical application, sourcing, dosages, protocols, and more.

Here’s a sneak peek of the next report, straight from @MidwesternDoc’s Substack.

Because in our increasingly toxic environment, cancers are on the rise. But with this knowledge we can finally do something about it.

Cancer doesn’t have to be a years-long battle that drains your resources. It doesn’t have to be a death sentence. With DMSO, we can transform the diagnosis and bring real hope.

