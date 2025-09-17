This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Well, well, well. The Democratic Party's dark-money-funded NGO network - bankrolled by leftist billionaires and even possibly foreign adversaries - is coming under intense scrutiny after a leftist woke warrior assassinated Charlie Kirk one week ago. Assassination culture has been normalized by the Democratic Party, which spews hate and misinformation around the clock, labeling anyone they dislike as a "fascist" or "Nazi."

Scrutiny of dark-money funded NGO networks comes as Marxist revolutionaries from "Armed Queers Salt Lake City" popped onto the radar of federal agents while investigating the political assassination of Kirk. Now, the White House has declared war on radical leftist groups, lawmakers want answers, and an all-of-government approach will likely ramp up shortly to dismantle the revolutionary cells that want to collapse capitalism and the country.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, offered much-needed insight into the Marxist revolution being fueled by radical leftist groups, highlighting what appear to be alarming connections with foreign adversaries such as China.

Luna wrote on X:

"Armed Queers SLC" is now under FBI investigation as an extended network related to Charlie's killer. The founder of Armed Queers SLC is also an organizer for PSL [The People's Forum], which is funded by Neville Singham and the Chinese Communist Party. Why did Armed Queers SLC delete their Instagram after Charlie was murdered? Why is Neville Singham affiliated with radical extremist groups that may have ties to Charlie Kirk's assassin?

Profiling Armed Queers SLC's X following list, numerous revolutionary groups were identified:

Armed Queers SLC founder Ermiya Fanaeian's relationship with PSL/Communist China is very alarming, given the propaganda pushed by the group in Salt Lake...

Preparing for a revolution?

And as we noted earlier in the week, Armed Queers had an obsession with "No Kings" protest and the 50501 movement ...

And guess who funds No Kings? As per Schweizer's reporting:

"New Schweizer team investigation reveals how 'No Kings' and its partners bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier."

Are you beginning to see how the Democratic Party's dark-money-funded NGO network operates?

Follow the money. via Real Political Data

"Bad actors like Neville Roy Singham are funding and supporting far-left groups to sow division, hatred, and political unrest in America. The poisoned climate they create fuels tragedies like the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Luna wrote in a separate X post.

She noted, "House Oversight has officially requested that @SecScottBessent review Singham's assets and determine whether they should be frozen or seized. We must stop the hate before another tragedy occurs."

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising explains how the Marxist revolution is using NGOs as vehicles to sow chaos nationwide:

One of the hardest parts of confronting rising left-wing extremism is that even those who care about the issue often don't understand how it operates. That's not their fault—it's extraordinarily complex. The revolution against the West spans thousands of organizations that may not be formally linked but are marching in unison toward the revolution. A concise overview looks like this: Political Orgs: The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the primary political arm, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) close behind. PSL is part of the Neville Roy Singham network and serves as their vehicle for running political candidates.

Militant Anarchists: A growing militant wing trains in weapons and self-defense, including groups such as Antifa, the Socialist Rifle Association, Armed Queers, Behind Enemy Lines, and Unity of Fields.

Climate Activism: Billions have flowed into climate-activist organizations, many of which increasingly employ anarchists.

Social & Racial Justice Groups: Since the rise of BLM, billions—public funds included—have supported the social and racial justice groups that regularly advocate for burning down the country.

Civil-Rights & Legal Orgs: Legacy anti-Western activists ("movement lawyers") staff these groups, suing governments, police, and schools while training allies to push limits without triggering terrorism charges.

Foreign Interest Groups: Beyond the Neville Roy Singham network, other foreign powers, including the CCP, maintain domestic footholds.

Funding: Much of the money for this revolutionary activity comes from the progressive NGO ecosystem—Open Society Foundations, Tides, Ford, Rockefeller Brothers, Arabella Advisors, and the broader dark-money network.

The civil terrorism expert continued:

In 1969, before declaring war on the U.S. government, some Weather Underground leaders traveled to Cuba to meet with North Vietnamese representatives and learn from their revolutionary experience. After these meetings, the group accepted funding, training, and tactical guidance from Cuban officials. A 1977 FBI report indicated that Cuban espionage agents provided "limited aid and guerrilla warfare techniques, including the use of arms and explosives," to members of the Venceremos Brigade. Now you may be wondering: how does this connect to today's radical left extremist groups? It never stopped. Organizations like the DSA, BLM, the Singham Network, Unity of Fields, and yes, "Armed Queers" have all taken delegation trips to Cuba, where they were further radicalized, trained in anti-Western revolutionary tactics, and scouted as potential intelligence assets. Not only is the Venceremos Brigade fiscally sponsored by the People's Forum, but Manolo De Los Santos lived in Cuba for six years, one year longer than the five typically required for formal Cuban intelligence training.

What is the leader of Armed Queers doing with Elizabeth Warren??

Related:

"When the left has had power, it has gone after conservatives and their speech, so I am thrilled to see the administration promising to investigate the left-wing nonprofit sector, and hold people accountable," Scott Walter, president of the conservative watchdog group Capital Research Center, which tracks money in politics, told New York Times journalists.

In recent months, Walter briefed senior White House officials on nonprofit networks and fundraising techniques, while also providing research briefs, including one titled "Marching Toward Violence," that purported to link anti-Israel protests on college campuses and terrorism.

Circling back to civil terrorism expert Curtis, he explained that NGOs are being weaponized in a coordinated effort to collapse the nation: "The revolution against the West spans thousands of organizations that may not be formally linked but are marching in unison toward the revolution."

