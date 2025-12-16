This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Reagan Reese

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made shocking statements about President Donald Trump and his cabinet during an extensive interview with Vanity Fair.

The outlet published a two-piece profile on Wiles and the inside of the Trump White House on Tuesday. She was the primary subject, though other Trump administration officials’ comments were included in the article. Wiles put out a statement on X calling the article, which was based off of over 10 interviews with the chief of staff, “a disingenuously framed hit piece.”

The profile opens by listing some of the ways Wiles characterized the cabinet.

Wiles said Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality” and called Vance’s conversion from criticizing the president to being his biggest fan “sort of political,” according to Vanity Fair. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is “a right-wing absolute zealot,” according to the Wiles in the article. On Musk and some of his erratic social media posts, she said: “I think that’s when he’s microdosing.” Wiles said she doesn’t have first-hand knowledge, the outlet reported.

Throughout the two-part series, some of the hand-picked quotes were expanded on to give Wiles’ more complete thinking on the staff she works with.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story,” Wiles wrote in her first post on X in over a year. “I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

#ad: Looking for high-purity DMSO you can actually trust?

Earth Harmony’s DMSO is USP Grade with 99.99% purity, non-diluted, with no added water, and stored in glass bottles to prevent plastic contamination.

NOTE: DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a powerful solvent. This product is for research and development purposes only. Only use as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Choose purity. Choose performance. Choose Earth Harmony DMSO.

Stock Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Earth Harmony, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Other Trump allies and members of the administration reinforced Wiles’ statements on X.

“Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities,” Wiles was quoted in Vanity Fair while talking about Trump. Her father, Pat Summerall, was an absentee father and an alcoholic. It was in this context that Wiles said the president has “an alcoholic’s personality,” adding that he “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing,” according to the outlet.

Wiles also commented on Musk, who had a very public break-up with the White House after running the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“He is a complete solo actor,” Wiles said in a more extensive quote on the SpaceX founder. Wiles described Musk as “something akin to a jacked-up Nosferatu,” according to Vanity Fair.

“The challenge with Elon is keeping up with him,” she added. “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

Wiles explained her comments on Vance, according to Vanity Fair. “His conversion came when he was running for the Senate. And I think his conversion was a little bit more, sort of political,” she said.

The vice president also weighed in on his own transformation into a supporter of the president.

“I realized that I actually liked him, I thought he was doing a lot of good things. And I thought that he was fundamentally the right person to save the country,” Vance told Vanity Fair.

Wiles also commented on Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files.

“First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk,” Wiles said of when Bondi gave MAGA influencers binders labeled “Phase One” of the Epstein files, Vanity Fair reported.

There would never be a “phase two,” and a few months later the Department of Justice would release a memo announcing the conclusion of the investigation into files connected to Epstein and the alleged “client list.” Trump signed legislation Nov. 19 ordering the release of all unclassified records related to Epstein into law.

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles added.

While Wiles and her allies called the Vanity Fair article a hit job for cherry-picking the chief of staff’s words, the article did include that Wiles called her colleagues a “world-class Cabinet, better than anything I could have conceived of.”

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share