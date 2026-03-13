This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

When a shooter attacked at Old Dominion University today, he managed to kill at least one person and injure others, but he didn’t last long.

According to an update from the FBI, ROTC students leapt into action and ‘subdued’ the attacker until he was no longer drawing breath. In other words, they killed him by beating him to death with their bare hands. This was just confirmed.

It seems like a fitting end for the attacker, doesn’t it?

NBC News reports:

ROTC students at Old Dominion University subdued and killed shooter who left 1 dead, 2 hurt A former Army National Guard member who had spent eight years in prison for attempting to aid the Islamic State opened fire on a classroom at Virginia’s Old Dominion University on Thursday before ROTC students subdued and killed him, authorities said. He had yelled “Allahu Akbar” before the shooting, which left one person dead and two wounded, according to the FBI. Dominique Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk field office, said at a news conference that the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students showed “extreme bravery and courage” and prevented further loss of life by stopping the gunman, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh. The students subdued him and “rendered him no longer alive,” Evans said. “I don’t know how else to say it.” She confirmed Jalloh wasn’t shot but didn’t provide further details. The campus shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism, FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media.

Perhaps Trump should consider inviting these ROTC students to the White House.

