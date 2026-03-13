This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jack Cowhick

A George Soros-funded prosecutor lashed out Thursday, blaming Republicans and the “cult of gun absolutism” for the deadly shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

Speaking hours after the gunman was shot dead by police, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said the United States is “a country where people care more about guns” than children, religious worshippers, and college students. Fatehi blamed lawmakers for lacking “the courage to implement sensible gun control measures.”

“It doesn’t matter how hard President Hemphill works, how hard the chiefs work, somebody will be a victim eventually,” Fatehi said. “Until there is the political will to break the spell, the cult of gun absolutism, you will see more incidents like this.”

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, identified as the shooter, was sentenced in 2017 to 11 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Jalloh, a naturalized citizen originally from Sierra Leone, was released in December 2024 before the end of his sentence, according to federal prison records.

Fatehi, who was elected in 2021, has received a combined total of $667,236 from two of the top political action committees funded by billionaire leftist donor George Soros — the Justice and Public Safety PAC and the Democracy PAC — according to public records. The prosecutor has also received $5,000 from the Real Justice PAC, which is funded in part by The Wren Collective, an organization claiming to support elected officials on “policy development and implementation along with narrative change.”

The prosecutor’s website lists several leftist agenda items as “priorities,” including the decriminalization of drug possession and “firearms-possession” crimes, which it claims “are strong indicators of violence to come.”

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in an X post Thursday that the shooting, which killed one and left two others wounded, would be investigated “as an act of terrorism.”

Fatehi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

