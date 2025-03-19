Popular sports commentator-turned-political pundit Stephen A. Smith blasted his own staff during an on-air segment Wednesday, questioning their support for the Democratic Party. His frustration boiled over just as he highlighted a growing problem for the party—their approval ratings are sinking fast, and their ideas aren’t doing them any favors.

The latest polling paints a bleak picture. A punishing NBC News poll found that only 27% of Americans have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, with just 7% saying they feel strongly positive about it. Meanwhile, a 55% see the party in a negative light, marking its lowest approval rating since 1990.

It doesn’t get much better in other surveys. A CNN poll put the party’s favorability at just 29%, the worst rating it has recorded since 1992.

Smith ripped into his staff’s loyalty to the Democratic Party after pitching a common-sense idea to Democrats: “Rather than telling us what we should vote against, maybe you should present us with options of what to vote for.”

“I mean, my God. Are you okay, Michael, with me suggesting that? Are you okay with me, Sherry, suggesting that?” Smith asked.

“Rashawn Galen and all of a bunch of leftists that’s under my umbrella trying to act like they’re independents when they’re full of it! I’m talking about my own damn staff,” he clarified.

“I’m a centrist. I think my man, Rashawn, is a centrist. The rest of these damn people working for me. I mean, what left-wing party are you associated with? I mean, you gotta believe this stuff.”

WATCH:

However, one has to wonder whether this was a genuine rant or if Smith is positioning himself for something bigger. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he hinted that he is seriously considering a presidential run.

“There’s no real national voice [for Democrats] until moi [me],” Smith declared. “They’ve come to me.”

Smith insisted he did “not ask for this” nor does he “want” it, but he couldn’t help but smile at seeing his name in the polls.

“They even got me in the polls… I think the number is up to 7.6%. I watch these things. I watch these things. And I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute now.’ I don’t want to do this, but the fact that they’re talking about me, I must say, ‘I approve this message.’”

With Democrats floundering in the polls and no clear national voice emerging, could Smith be positioning himself as the outsider the party desperately needs?

For now, he insists he doesn’t “want” to run—but the way he’s smiling at those poll numbers suggests he’s at least entertaining the idea.

Until then, one has to wonder about how authentic Smith is when he puts on a show like this.

Watch the full video:

Thanks for reading! If you found this report valuable, follow me (@VigilantFox) for more breaking stories and in-depth coverage.

In other news, Elon Musk dropped a bombshell on Biden’s role in the astronaut crisis. Read more below: