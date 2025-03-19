Great news! After an unexpected nine-month ordeal in space, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally back on solid ground—and they weren’t alone.

They returned alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, all of whom splashed down off the coast of Florida aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

Originally, Butch and Suni were only supposed to spend eight days on the International Space Station, but a catastrophic failure with Boeing’s Starliner capsule turned it into a 270-day nightmare. Instead of a quick mission, they were left in limbo, uncertain when—or how—they’d make it home.

In the end, SpaceX stepped in and got the job done. Here’s a quick video of the crew safely returning to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

While astronauts undergo rigorous training to handle extended time in microgravity, this wasn’t a controlled experiment. Their bodies had to endure prolonged muscle deterioration, calcium depletion, and potential long-term vision damage, all while waiting for a solution that should have come much sooner.

Stressing on “should have,” Elon Musk joined Hannity Tuesday evening, and he revealed a detail that should infuriate every American.

Musk shared that SpaceX could have rescued the astronauts stranded in space for nine months “after a few months at most.”

He offered to bring them home, but the Biden administration, who was in office at the time, “rejected” his offer for “political reasons.”

“We definitely offered to return the astronauts earlier. There’s no question about that,” Musk stressed.

“The astronauts were only supposed to be there for eight days, and they’ve been there for almost 10 months. So obviously, that doesn’t make any sense,” he continued.

“SpaceX could have brought the astronauts back after a few months at most, and we made that offer to the Biden administration. It was rejected for political reasons, and that’s just a fact,” Musk lamented.

For nine months, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were stranded in space, suffering the physical toll of microgravity while a solution was readily available. SpaceX had the capability to bring them home months ago, yet the Biden administration allegedly said no.

If this is true, it’s not incompetence—it’s betrayal. These astronauts risked their lives for science and exploration, only to be left stranded for political reasons.

SpaceX had a solution, but the Biden administration apparently shut it down. People should be going to jail for this.

