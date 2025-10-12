Editorial credit: Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com

Barack Obama shared a post expressing relief that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is coming to an end, but left out one vital detail.

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.” More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

Couldn’t find space for President Trump’s name?

Donald Trump Jr. helped out.

CNN commented on the development, and even they admitted it was shitty of Obama to not even hint at mentioning Trump.

Such behavior is entirely in character for Obama, however, whose public persona is riddled with self-centered undertones.

Throughout his career, he’s demonstrated a knack for centering narratives around his own legacy or broader ideals, sometimes at the expense of giving due credit elsewhere.

From his memoirs to his post-presidency endeavors, Obama has shown a narcissistic streak, prioritising eloquence and moral high ground over collaborative recognition.

In this instance, skipping over Trump’s involvement isn’t just petty; it’s predictable from a figure who’s built an image as the statesman par excellence, even if it means airbrushing out inconvenient contributors to the story.

Maybe Obama is after a job with the Nobel Committee?

