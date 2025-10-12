The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna C's avatar
Donna C
1h

Trumps son-in-law was there for the negotiations too. Rebuild Gaza? What about Israel? Obama is such a waste of hot air.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture