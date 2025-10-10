Editorial credit: Brian Jason / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to President Donald Trump for his “decisive support” of their cause.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee (NNC) granted the prize Friday to Machado for “promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” according to a press release. Machado promptly dedicated her prize to “the suffering people of Venezuela” and the American president.

Trump has long sought a Nobel Peace Prize. The prize was handed out to Monchado days after the first phase of a peace deal negotiated in part by the Trump administration was agreed upon between Hamas and Israel, potentially ending the two-year conflict.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer freedom,” Monchado wrote on X.

“We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she continued. “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support for our cause!”

Trump showed support for Machado in January for “peacefully expressing the voices and the WILL of the Venezuelan people with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against the regime.”

Machado was praised by the committee for standing up against Venezuela’s “brutal, authoritarian state” for years.

She secured election to the country’s National Assembly back in 2010, The New York Times (NYT) reported. Although nearly 8 million people have fled the country, Machado stayed behind to run as the opposition presidential candidate against President Nicolas Maduro, according to the committee.

Machado’s candidacy was blocked by the regime over allegations of financial irregularities from her time as a legislator and she endorsed another candidate in 2024, the NYT reported.

Machado mobilized observers across the country to ensure election transparency. The committee described the opposition’s efforts in Venezeuala as “innovative and brave, peaceful and democratic.”

The opposition claimed that they had won the election, but Maduro refused to step down, according to the NYT.

“María Corina Machado meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel’s will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate. She has brought her country’s opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarization of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy,” the committee said.

Those three criteria are disarmament, a brotherhood between nations and peace congresses, according to the Nobel Peace Center.

