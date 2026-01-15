The Vigilant Fox

Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Bill O'Reilly is misguided. ICE has a duty to enforce the laws in MN and anywhere. Calls for "de-escalation" only play into the hands of the insurrectionists and further enable the illegal "sanctuary states" to continue harboring criminals. ICE agents can choose to participate or not. They knew what they signed up for.

This will soon lead to Trump invoking the Insurrection Act, which is necessary to use the military to drop the hammer on these states, including criminal mayors and Governors, like Walz and Pritzker.

Sharon Churak
1h

And what would all these

fine folks recommend for a solution? Do you believe that the illegal occupants of this country will willingly come forward to turn themselves in particularly if they are wanted for criminal offenses? The problem lies in the lack of cooperation from the local authorities and the arrogance of the public who think their righteousness gives them dispensation to attack law enforcement personnel. Going forward the illegal occupants that are not a threat to society could be brought in or voluntarily come in for a hearing to see if they can be given some type of work permit in order to stay if they are employed and not receiving government entitlements. Never citizenship- not if you came illegally unless you are willing to serve this country with distinction.

