In the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 17 others injured by a deranged transgender identifying individual, a small group of lunatics have sparked widespread outrage by protesting, apparently in defense of trans ideology.

The group positioned themselves directly across the street from the school, where the children were attacked as they prayed,

They heckled Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as they arrived at the church Wednesday to meet with victims’ families and pay respects. The ‘protesters’ held signs reading “Hate Won’t Make America Great.”

Someone has also placed a Pride/transgender flag next to signs reading “PROTECT KIDS NOT GUNS.”

These lunatics are just sick.

The group shouted insults at Vance, including “You’re a coward” and “Do better.” Their apparent motives blended calls for gun reform with support for LGBTQ+ rights, seemingly in response to the backlash against the trans community following the shooting.

The display of the trans flag at the site of a tragedy perpetrated by a trans-identified individual was widely interpreted as a provocative statement in defense of transgender visibility amid criticism.

