This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

In a shocking video from the ongoing riots in Minneapolis, protesters are seen violently attacking and tackling a federal officer.

The escalating violence follows a fatal shooting on Saturday, where federal agents shot and killed an armed man, 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, as he agitated and intervened during an immigration enforcement action.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the hours after the shooting, and continued into the night and the following day.

Video footage from the scene on Sunday shows masked protesters pummeling and kicking the officers.

WATCH:

The primary attacker appears to have been quickly apprehended by other officers.

Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have encouraged protesters to continue fighting ICE amid escalating tensions.

DHS has repeatedly warned about a surge in violence against its officers, attributing it to “radical rhetoric” from sanctuary politicians.

In a statement earlier this month, DHS reported an unprecedented 1,300% increase in assaults on ICE officers and a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks compared to previous years.

“The hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers,” the department said in a statement.

On Saturday, one of the violent rioters bit the finger off of a federal official.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share