This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Last week, federal prosecutors issued six grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and others, as part of an investigation into whether they obstructed or impeded federal deportation operations.

While the subpoenas appeared focused on whether public statements by state and local officials interfered with federal immigration enforcement, late Saturday night, new reports from citizen journalists suggest the alleged obstruction may have extended well beyond just rhetoric at press conferences and on social media.

Let’s begin with citizen journalist Cam Higby’s bombshell reporting, who says he “infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.”

“Each area of the city has a Signal group, or in some cases multiple groups. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group,” Higby said.

Higby describes spending several days undercover deep within left-wing activist Signal groups that coordinate pressure campaigns against ICE agents. He notes that members use emojis to designate their specific roles and responsibilities.

According to Higby, the group’s core operations include organizing mobile patrols that continuously search for suspected federal vehicles. When a vehicle is flagged, its details are shared with designated “plate checkers,” who cross-reference the information against a database of known federal assets and update the records if a match is confirmed.

“Dispatch runs a maxed-out call all day, telling protesters where ICE has been spotted and how they can best be impeded,” he said.

For each “occupation” or “shift” position, protestors have to undergo “training,” Higby said.

Multiple Signal groups are located across the sanctuary city in several “patrol zones.”

He shared a screen recording of the federal vehicle plate database.

Screenshot of the active dispatch call.

“I’ll also attach below a video of dispatch actually tracking the vehicle I was in, claiming that we were “confirmed ICE.” They constantly misidentify vehicles. Pay attention to emojis tagged on plate checks,” Higby said.

Higby pointed out that the “quasi police force” uses “SALUTE”, used in military and paramilitary operations.

He even claimed that local police are “cooperating” with the shadow police force ...

Others reported:

Shared in the Signal group.

Anti-ICE Activist Training Manual

And this.

The organizational structure of what appears to be a shadow police force, designed to carry out coordinated pressure campaigns against the federal government, appears highly organized and may even involve coordination with local law enforcement and individuals linked to Gov. Walz.

Even pressure campaigns against journalists.

Related:

Higby asked: “Who is paying for all this?!”

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share