This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In news that will come as a shock to absolutely no one, the ‘fake’ letter published by the Wall Street Journal purporting to reveal a deep friendship between President Trump and pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has ties to Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS, the entity responsible for the infamous Steele dossier that culminated in the Russia hoax.

Trump announced Friday that he has filed a libel lawsuit against Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and two Wall Street Journal reporters behind the report.

As we highlighted yesterday, the leftist legacy media is running hog wild with this latest claptrap, which is clearly just another attempt to pin something, anything on Trump and derail his presidency.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS “article” in the useless “rag” that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list. We have proudly held to account ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and 60 Minutes, The Fake Pulitzer Prizes, and many others who deal in, and push, disgusting LIES, and even FRAUD, to the American People. This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his “friends” are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It turns out that there may be even more to this story.

One of the authors Trump is suing, Joe Palazzolo, has only ever worked as a reporter, since 2010, for the Wall Street Journal, and he has a shady background…

The rest of the post reads:

(his only prior reporting experience listed in his bio). Main Justice was Glenn Simpson’s wife’s publication. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which was paid by Hillary Clinton/the DNC (through Perkins Coie) to produce the Steele Dossier at the center of the Russian hoax against Trump. Both Glenn Simpson and his wife, Mary Jacoby, worked for the Wall Street Journal before launching their own enterprises. Trump is now suing the Wall Street Journal over the “blockbuster” letter story, arguing that it’s bogus and they never showed him it so he could comment.

What a coincidence!

Furthermore…

Shocker!

All of this is also emerging parallel to massive new revelations concerning the inner workings of the Obama administration and the Russia hoax:

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

