This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has declassified documents revealing "overwhelming evidence" showing how then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would become the years-long Trump-Russia collusion investigation after President Trump won the 2016 election.

"This is surreal," says General Mike Flynn...

Via @DNIGabbard:

Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.

Here’s how:

For months preceding the 2016 election, the Intelligence Community shared a consensus view: Russia lacked the intent and capability to hack U.S. elections.

But weeks after President Trump’s historic 2016 victory defeating Hillary Clinton, everything changed.

On Dec 8, 2016, IC officials prepared an assessment for the President's Daily Brief, finding that Russia "did not impact recent U.S. election results" by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure.



Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled “based on new guidance.” This key intelligence assessment was never published.

The next day, top national security officials including FBI Dir James Comey, CIA Dir John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia.

Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months.

Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods.

Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information to the Washington Post and others that Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump's favor.

On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency.



According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment.

These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.

This betrayal concerns every American.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again.

I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.

You can read Tulsi's full press release (with links to all the supporting documents) here...

Distraction from Epstein or not... there's a lot here!

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share