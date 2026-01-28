STORY #1 - Lawmakers want to make it a felony to fix your own 3D printer—because the government might not “approve” of what you’re making.

That’s not a headline from China. It’s happening right here in the United States.

Starting in 2027, every 3D printer sold in Washington state would be required to include government-approved software that scans what you’re printing. And if it even might be a gun part, the machine shuts it down. No workarounds. If you try to modify the printer—or if a company sells one that can be modified—they could be hit with felony charges, prison time, and massive fines.

They say it’s about “safety.” But let’s be real—this is about control. It’s the same model we’re seeing with smart cars and appliance restrictions. One update, and your machine stops working. One “unauthorized” project, and you’re locked out.

Today it’s your printer. Tomorrow it’s your car, your tools, even your right to build or fix anything at all.

The solution? Own your tools. Say no to smart restrictions. Because if you can’t control your own machines… what can you control?

Watch Maria’s full report to see where this is really heading.

STORY #2 - Parents, brace yourselves—your kid’s favorite candy may be loaded with cancer-causing arsenic. Not trace amounts. We’re talking 20 to 40 times higher than what’s found in everyday food, a staggering level of contamination.

Florida just tested 46 popular sweets… and 28 came back hot with arsenic. Very popular brands like SweeTarts, Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Jolly Ranchers, and Tootsie Rolls.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo couldn’t believe what the tests revealed: “I was really shocked.”

The levels weren’t just high—they were off the charts. Six Jolly Ranchers a year could put your child over the “safe” limit. One mini box of Nerds? Twenty times over. And these products are packaged to be eaten by the handful, not counted like pills.

This comes just weeks after Florida exposed heavy metals in 16 of 24 baby formulas. While candy companies call the warning a “scare tactic,” DeSantis officials say the real danger is chronic exposure—and zero accountability.

The FDA’s been asleep at the wheel. And Big Food knows it.

So how many more children have to be poisoned before someone goes to jail?

Don’t miss Maria’s full report.

STORY #3 - A Canadian woman was euthanized by the government—after telling doctors she wanted to live.

She said she preferred palliative care. She cited her faith. She had doubts. But the very next day, her husband said he was tired of caring for her—and the system rushed to end her life.

She had just been sent home from the ER. Hospice was denied. Her husband then pushed for a fast-track MAiD assessment. The first doctor raised red flags—about the husband’s pressure, coercion, her change of heart. That doctor pleaded for more time. The state said no.

A second doctor approved her. A third signed off. And by nightfall, she was gone.

Dr. Ramona Coelho condemned the case: “The focus should have been on ensuring adequate palliative care and support.” But in Ontario, same-day euthanasia is rising—and doctors can bill up to $900 per death.

This wasn’t compassion. It was state-approved execution.

She doubted. She hesitated. She believed in the sanctity of life. But that didn’t matter. The system had already made up its mind, and killed her anyway.

Watch Maria’s full report—before we forget that life is a gift from God, not a decision for the state to make.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

